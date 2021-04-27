Netflix's Yasuke Releases New Trailer and Poster

Netflix has released a cool new trailer and poster for the upcoming original anime series, Yasuke! After making a big splash with Cannon Busters on the streaming service back in 2019, series creator LeSean Thomas is returning to Netflix with a brand new original effort. Tapping into the legend of the African samurai who once worked under Nobunaga Oda, Thomas worked with Studio MAPPA (the studio behind Attack on Titan's final season, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more major hits) to bring the new series to life with the help of Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield and more talents!

With the release of this new six episode series hitting Netflix in just a matter of days, Netflix has celebrated the imminent premiere with the release of a full new trailer for Yasuke showing off more of what fans can expect to see! You can check it out in the video above, and get another intense look at the series with a new poster that you can check out below:

Releasing on Netflix on April 29th, LeSean Thomas serves as the producer and director for Studio MAPPA. Character designs for the series are provided by Takeshi Koike (Redline, Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine), and the new anime features music composed by Grammy Award-nominated artist Flying Lotus. Leading the series will be Judas and the Black Messiah star and Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield (who also serves as executive producer) as the voice behind the titular Yasuke.

Netflix officially describes Yasuke as such, "In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords."

There are also more surprises hidden in the cast through the six episode series, but fans will see for themselves soon enough! What do you think of the newest look at Yasuke? Will you be checking out the new anime series when it launches on Netflix in a few days?