YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Sets Release Date With First Trailer

Play video

YOLO is gearing up for the release of its third season with Adult Swim, and now fans have finally gotten a release date for YOLO: Rainbow Trinity with its very first trailer. Smiling Friends might currently be one of the biggest original animated franchises currently airing with Adult Swim, but that’s not the only franchise that fans of the creators should keep an eye out for. In fact, Cusack first made waves with Adult Swim in another series entirely. One that will both feel familiar to fans of Smiling Friends‘ wacky humor and characters, and feels like its own thing entirely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity is the third season of the animated series with Adult Swim, and it’s bringing Rachel and Sarah for new adventures through the outback. As for when we will get to see the new episodes in action, Adult Swim has also announced that YOLO: Rainbow Trinity will be making its premiere on Sunday, March 9th at midnight. You can check out the first trailer for the new season of YOLO in the video above.

Adult Swim

When Does YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Come Out?

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, March 9th at midnight, and the episodes will then be made available for streaming with Max the day after. The series is created by Smiling Friends co-creator Michael Cusack and features a returning Sarah (Sarah Bishop) and Rachel (Todor Manojlovic) coming across all sorts of odd new characters. After seeing their friendship put to the test with the first two seasons of the series thus far, it’s now time for them to go back to action.

“Season three of YOLO is peak Michael Cusack,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen in a statement revealed via press release. “It’s super surprising, fast, and funny, with the types of cheery characters only Michael can do. Plus, I have to say, a lot of great songsmithing from the man himself. If you haven’t yet experienced YOLO, this is the perfect season to dive in.” And it’s never been truer than ever as YOLO only seems to be getting wilder with each new edition of the series as it reinvents itself.

Adult Swim

What’s Next for Adult Swim?

Adult Swim is already gearing up for a huge year of broadcast as well. This month sees the premiere of Common Side Effects, a brand new series that will be making its debut. But it seems like the Spring has plenty to offer for the rest of the year too as YOLO: Rainbow Trinity is quickly being followed up in Spring. But as fans ready to see what’s next from Adult Swim, there are two shows in place that those fans will need to check out when they hit. Both are going to be offering entirely different kinds of experiences on top of it too.

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity is likely going to put Rachel and Sarah through the wringer once more just as fans saw with the first two seasons, but it’s always hard to predict what could be coming in any given season since it’s all so wacky. This includes what seems to be the first look at a Christmas holiday special for the season as Sarah and Rachel are seen wearing Santa hats at some times throughout the trailer. But all of this is adding up to what seems like is going to be quite the fun season. You can catch up with the first two seasons of YOLO now streaming with Max in the meantime.