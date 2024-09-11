One of Shonen Jump's Best Rom-Coms Has Finally Ended

In the past month, a lot has changed for Shueisha. The publisher behind Jump has bid farewell to a number of top-tier series. From My Hero Academia to Twin Star Exorcists, things are changing for the publisher. This week, yet another finale graced Shueisha on Shonen Jump+. The end of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable is here, and it brings the hit romantic comedy to a close.

As you can see here on Manga Plus, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable has posted its final chapter. The series closed under creator Kai Ikada just days after rumors surfaced about the manga's finale. Following its launch in 2019, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable is now over, so you can peek the entire series from start to finish.

What Is Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable About?

If you are not familiar with Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable, there has never been a better time to check out the rom-com. As the manga's name suggests, it takes place in Hokkaido as a high schooler named Tsubasa Shiki moves to the area from Tokyo. As he arrives at school, Shiki meets a local gyaru named Minami Fuyuki who is obsessed with city life. Taking Shiki under her arm, Fuyuki shows the boy what Hokkaido has to offer, and he begins to fall for his new classmate.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable is a lighthearted rom-com, and much of its charm comes from its stars. Shiki is deliciously awkward, and the manga does a great job at navigating his transition to Hokkaido from the big city. As for Fuyuki, the fun-loving girl brings out a new side to Shiki as he comes into his own. The mismatched pair are reminiscent of Gojo and Marin from My Dress-Up Darling, but this manga trades cosplaying for adventuring in Hokkaido. So if you have a thing for My Dress-Up Darling, this Shonen Jump+ series is a must read.

What Does the Future of Jump Look Like?

The end of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable marks another era for Shueisha. The publisher juggles dozens of titles at any given time, and Shueisha has been this busy since the 1960s. With manga and anime surging globally, more eyes are on the publisher. Shueisha is on the cusp of a new era even as long-time series like One Piece and Hunter x Hunter carry on. When it comes to action adventure, Kagurabachi is leading the charge at Shueisha alongside Nue's Exorcist and Sakamoto Days.

But when it comes to romances, Shueisha is curating an impressive list over on Shonen Jump+. The digital publication has over two dozen titles on hand at the moment, and a number of them stray away from the action of Weekly Shonen Jump. Series like There Are No Gals in This Class are already slated for launch this year, and existing hits like Hope You're Happy, Lemon are making waves. So even with a number of finales on the horizon, the team at Shueisha has plenty of content on hand for its new era.

