This Infinity Gauntlet Duel Disk Proves Thanos Loves ‘Yu-Gi-Oh’

It may have cost Thanos much to bring his Infinity Gauntlet to life, but there was good reason to see such done. Sure, the Mad Titan went crazy with his murderous plans, but the relic’s creation led to one positive thing.

Behold! Feast your eyes on the Infinity Gauntlet Duel Disk and do your best to keep your life counter points high lest you get snapped.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Rexblade99 shared their sweet new Yu-Gi-Oh! gear. The image can be found below, and you can see why this Duel Disk would be hard to beat in a tournament match.

Of course, the Infinity Gauntlet is seen front and center. The massive relic is seen with all the Infinity Gems in place, and it has a Duel Disk sprouting from its side. The tray is colored gold like the Infinity Gauntlet, and it has some very special cards inserted.

Yes, the Infinity Gauntlet Duel Disk is summoning Exodia. The special ‘Forbidden One’ has all five of its cards gathered, so fans of Yu-Gi-Oh! knows what that means. Exodia brings an automatic win to the duelist able to put all five cards into play, so you can see how Exodia mirrors the Infinity Gems. If you have those stones and all of the Duel Monster cards, then you are unbeatable every which way you go.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.

