Yu-Gi-Oh Goes Viral After One Fan's Mistake Topples Their Entire Vacation

For some fans of the card slinging anime franchise of Yu-Gi-Oh!, it's always time to duel and one viral mistake has shown how one fan's love of the series may have ruined their entire vacation. The long running series has spawned untold tournaments and card matches with players using cards created as a part of the series, with numerous interpretations of the series giving us even more cards to collect. With the series beginning with Yugi Moto and his deck that helped him learn about the "heart of the cards", this one card fanatic may have ruined a trip in a similar vein!

Since the franchise began in 1996, the series has gained steam not just through the stories that have been told over the mediums of manga and anime, but also through its real life cards that now total over 1700 total! With many tournament goers attempting to become the "king of the cards" themselves, it seems as though one fan brought along his deck in case of duels to a family vacation. Unfortunately for the duelist, a security check exposed his plan to his significant other, which had apparently broken their promise to one another that their trip would be a "duel free zone". Needless to say, it's a hilarious meme and shows just how addictive the card game can truly be!

Twitter User CherubLCS revisited the hilarious moment that shows the duelist caught red handed, hopefully not ruining the couples' trip or even going so far as to destroying the relationship entirely, since there may always be a time to duel in our lives:

genuinely have not stopped thinking about this since i saw it pic.twitter.com/A0W9I7K8i1 — vee ! (@cherublcs) May 3, 2020

Unfortunately for duelists, now is a rough time for the franchise of Yu-Gi-Oh! mostly thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. With tournaments for the card game pretty much universally either postponed or outright canceled, the latest season of the anime, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens has also been postponed in order to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19! Even with these hurdles, it's clear that the franchise can still bring smiles to fans' faces as this viral meme was brought back to life via social media!

Would you ruin a vacation for the chance to show off your deck in a Yu-Gi-Oh! duel?

