Yu-Gi-Oh Fans Are Having Fun with All of Its Hilarious Duel Monster Names

The story of Yugi Moto and his ever expanding deck of card that contain Duel Monsters is an interesting one. Yu-Gi-Oh! has managed to not just create a number of anime series revolving around the intense and intricate game, but also create a following for the game itself, with numerous tournaments taking place around the world since the series’ inception decades ago. While the decks are filled with traps and spells, fans have recently noted just how hilarious some of the Duel Monsters present in the game are when it comes to their names.

Twitter User Envinyon shared this duel monster that has the unfortunate, long winded name of “Amorphactor Pain, The Imagination Dracoverlord” which we cannot even begin to wrap our heads around in terms of figuring out what that title means:

In a universe that is filled with Duel Monsters such as the Egyptian Gods and the Blue Eyes White Dragon, you can still find some cards that are far more humorous than they are terrifying. Certainly, this strange monster, the Dracoverlord, looks imposing at first glance, but his name is simply mind boggling. Other monsters may have some hilarious designs, such as one of Yugi’s favorite monsters, Kuriboh. The tiny floating bundle of hair looks more like Cousin It from the the Addams Family than something you’d normally see in this anime franchise.

While Yugi Moto’s stoy may have ended in the first iteration of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime, the franchise continued with numerous follow ups that introduced entirely new, and sometimes ridiculous, Duel Monsters!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.

Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.