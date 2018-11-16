‘Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions’ is Now Streaming on Hulu

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions was a huge hit with fans as it revisited characters not seen on screen since the first incarnation of the anime series. Unfortunately, it had a limited theatrical run meaning not every fan got to see it.

But that’s soon going to change as The Dark Side of Dimensions and the first film, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: Pyramid of Light are now both streaming on Hulu.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions first released in 2016 and is set after the events of the original Yu-Gi-Oh! manga story. The film follows both Seto Kaiba and Yugi Moto as the two of them are coping with a dueling world without the Pharaoh Atem in it. It was a release celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the film that even brought new screenings of the original film, The Pyramid of Light, re-mastered to theaters for a short time as well.

If you’re looking forward to a slick double feature of the two films (unfortunately meaning that the crossover film with the GX and 5D’s series, Bonds Beyond Time, is not available on Hulu), the two films are both streaming on Hulu. You can watch with a paid subscription for the service, and Pyramid of Light features the remastered version that was released to theaters in the last few years.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.

With the series currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, it’s now more popular than ever. Collectors have made the merchandise even more valuable than ever as a result, and now some of the rarest cards in the trading card game are selling for ridiculous amounts.