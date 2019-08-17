Yu-Gi-Oh TCG Makes Important Tournament Change

Yu-Gi-Oh! hasn’t just managed to become popular in the world of anime and manga, the actual card game played by Yugi Moto has warranted large tournaments among fans and fanatics looking to share their skills at the game that is modeled after ancient Egypt. Now, the card tournament is looking to shake things up a little with some brand new rules that fans may want to take note of if you’re joining in on the next big Yu-Gi-Oh! shindig that sees monsters such as the Dark Magician square off against Exodia The Forbidden One!

The rules, which can be found on the official website for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, deal with age restrictions for the “Dragon Duels”, allowing a younger generation to take part in the battle of ancient Egyptian Gods:

“Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is excited to share that the age limit for Dragon Duel tournaments will be changing! Duelists born in 2006 or later (previously 2007) will now be eligible to compete in Dragon Duel tournaments for the 2019-2020 tournament season, starting this weekend August 16-18, 2019 at the Ultimate Duelist Series – 2019 Summer Invitational in Indianapolis, IN.

Dragon Duels are tournaments for children born after a certain year during a tournament season. Judges and staff members at Dragon Duel tournaments are accustomed to working with younger players, and children Duel with other children, rather than with older teens and adults.

By increasing the age limit another year, we hope to continue providing a fun and entertaining tournament experience for younger Duelists. Duelists participating in Dragon Duel events have a chance to win several unique prizes, such as prize cards, medals, game mats and t-shirts, along with invitations to participate in their country’s Dragon Duel World Championship Qualifier. Dragon Duel tournaments are usually run at larger events such as Regional Qualifiers and Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series events.”

Have you been a big fan of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game? Have you participated in any local or worldwide tournaments like Seto Kaiba and Yugi Moto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and duel monsters!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.