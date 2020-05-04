This Yu-Gi-Oh Mask Will Banish Germs to the Shadow Realm

✖

As the world deals with the ongoing pandemic, face masks are in high demand, and it seems one Yu-Gi-Oh fan found a way to spruce up their look. Over on Twitter, the user BULLEYESDRAGON got the fandom buzzing when they posted a photo of them in a face mask which they made to both protect themselves while banishing germs to the Shadow Realm. So if you want your own mask like this, you best pay attention!

The photos were uploaded earlier this month after BULLEYESDRAGON finished making their mask. The user says they worked hard making the medical face mask as it is reversible. One side of the mask reveals a Yu-Gi-Oh card while the other shows the backside of the card. "[This] Yu-Gi-Oh mask saves the world," the fan wrote.

As you can see, this Yu-Gi-Oh mask also has a pocket in it. This little pocket can be used to store filters in for extra protection against others. As medical-grade face masks are being routed to medical professionals, the public is being asked to wear cloth face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Of course, these face masks lack the filtering which medical-grade masks have, so people have found ways to make them more protective. Many have put filters inside of their cloth masks to make them safer, but in this case, you can put Yu-Gi-Oh cards in the pocket. After all, you never know when you are going to duel someone, so it is best to keep your top cards close at hand. Or rather, close at face.

This handmade face mask is just one of millions out there being worn, and people have gotten creative with the pieces. Many fandoms have started making masks which show off TV shows, movies, comics, and more. The anime fandom is no different, so you can expect more Yu-Gi-Oh masks to crop up as this pandemic continues.

What do you think of this anime mask? Which other Yu-Gi-Oh cards need to join the collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.