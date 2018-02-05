‘Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS’ Teases English Dub

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans have a lot to look forward to in 2018 because not only will the first movie be screened in U.S. theaters in a new resolution, but it will also premiere the English dub of the newest series in the franchise, VRAINS.

Fathom Events and 4K media are having a special event where the movie will have an extremely limited run in theaters March 11 and 12.

Catch the fully remastered #yugioh4k when it comes to theaters 3/11 & 12. Plus, get a sneak peek of the first English-dubbed episode of @yugioh VRAINS. Tix on sale now: https://t.co/KUB9WaMxhE pic.twitter.com/v6oZMhVRA4 — Fathom Events (@fathomevents) February 1, 2018

Here’s the description of the event:

“Fathom Events and 4K Media are excited to bring the 2004 anime hit, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie, to cinemas nationwide for two days only on March 11 & 12!

Heroic Yugi squares off against archrival Kaiba in an adventure even more dangerous when the imaginary monsters in their playing cards become ferociously real… and when an old evil enters the fray. Who will win this ultimate smackdown? Whether you’re a novice Duelist or a professional, you’ll want to watch and find out! Recently digitally remastered, this special two-day event also features an exclusive first look of the sixth Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS!”

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS has only been available as a simulcast on Crunchyroll in its native Japanese with English subtitles, but Fathom Events has confirmed that the VRAINS preview they will be showing fans in attendance is indeed the first look at the English dub.

You can purchase your tickets for the event here, and now the event will definitely be a must see.

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS is the fifth version of the series following Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V and started airing in 2017. It takes place ten years into the future, where Duel Monsters is played through virtual reality tech. It follows a young boy named Yusaku who is dueling to defeat a mysterious hacker group that has run rampant throughout the virtual world.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.