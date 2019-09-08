This Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Group is Major Squad Goals

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the most popular action series of all time. Hailed as one of the ’90s standouts that fans would love to see make a full return someday, fans often keep the spirit of the spirit detective’s adventures alive in many other creative ways. One of the coolest is by far cosplay, and one group has definitely created a whole new meaning for “squad goals” by bringing Yusuke’s ragtag group of allies to life in a slick new way.

Cosplay artist @maantaocos (who you can find on Instagram here) shared their group’s take on Yusuke Urameshi, Kazuma Kuwabara, Kurama, and Hiei and the stylish results would be perfect for one of the anime’s cool ending theme sequences. Check it out below!

@maantaocos’ Hiei got together with @knitecoser’s (who you can find here) Yusuke, @miyukays’ Kurama (who you can find here), and @isjustminh’s Kuwabara (who you can find here) to wonderful results. The work here perfectly captures the cool attitude of Yusuke’s group, and it’s a great way to show off the dynamic fans loved to see in the original series. Yusuke and the others fought many foes over the course of the series, and seeing them grow closer as allies and trusted friends is part of the appeal of the series as a whole.

This cosplay is also a great argument that Yu Yu Hakusho could work in a live-action setting. Seeing the character designs in this format still retain what fans love about the originals so well could mean that this wacky world would translate well. There will soon be a live-action stage play for the series in Japan, so it seems fans will get an answer to that conundrum soon.

Yu Yu Hakusho was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.