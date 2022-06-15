Yu Yu Hakusho's Original Dub Cast Will Reprise Roles in New OVAs

✖

Yu Yu Hakusho is one of anime's classic shonen series, and fans continue to discover the anime year after year. Of course, the show piqued interest back in 2018 when the old-school anime dropped two OVAs after being radio silent for years. And now, it sounds like those specials are ready to drop an English dub.

The tease comes from Cynthia Cranz, the English actor for Botan. The voice actor took to Twitter to share a message with fans, and it was there they said they "have it on good authority that we will be recording the 2 OVAs soon!"

As you can imagine, fans are hyped about the English dub, and it is most definitely overdue. After all, Yu Yu Hakusho released its latest specials bak in Fall 2018. It took Funimation a year to announce plans to release the OVAs stateside with an English dub, but the project has yet to surface. Of course, things were likely complicated on Funimation's end as the company has since merged into Crunchyroll. The latter would be the one now handling the dub, and Cranz even tagged Crunchyroll in their tweet for good measure.

For those who aren't caught up with Yu Yu Hakusho, the two OVAs in question were released as part of a new Blu-ray box set for Japanese audiences. The specials adapt a bonus chapter from the manga's seventh volume as well as Yu Yu Hakusho's penultimate chapter. These OVAs were released more than 20 years after the original anime ended, so you can see why their debut drummed up such conversation. And now, fans will hopefully get to see the original dub cast tackle the Yu Yu Hakusho comeback soon!

Have you been waiting for Yu Yu Hakusho to dub its latest specials? Or does the show's Japanese dub suit you just fine?