New ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Anime Reveals Updated Poster

Yu Yu Hakusho is ready to strike out with a comeback, and fans are eager to see what the series has waiting for them. It’s been years since the supernatural title dropped anything new, but a special anime aside will be joining Yu Yu Hakusho later this month. So, the classic is hyping the release with a special poster.

Over on Twitter, scans of a brand-new Yu Yu Hakusho poster have gone live. The visual is all about two fan-favorite characters, but one of them is prompting a bit of discussion thanks to his hairdo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, fans are about to go to war over whether Kurama dyed his hair or not.

As you can see above, the Yu Yu Hakusho posted highlights Hiei and Kurama when they were younger. To the right, fans can find Hiei looking just as intimidating as ever with his spiky hair and belted robe. However, it is Kurama who looks the most different.

The lanky character is seen next to a glowing weapon of sorts, leaving fans to wonder if this is a juvenile version of his Rose Whip. Dressed in a black uniform, Kurama is near unrecognizable thanks to his super-short hair, and its dark hue has some fans upset. After all, the fox demon has become famous for his rose-colored locks, but this new character design appears to darken the shade.

If you are curious as to why Hiei and Kurama are making a comeback, their OVA resurgence was announced in honor of the anime’s 25th anniversary. Yu Yu Hakusho will release two new anime specials on October 26 in Japan. One of them will follow the supernatural duo while the other hones in on the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s manga.

So, are you looking forward to this spirit detective comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi and follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.