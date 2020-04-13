Get All of Yu Yu Hakusho on the Cheap with This New Sale

When it comes to anime, fans are always looking to watch the most wherever costs the least. Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have made it easy to find anime online but some are harder to collect than others. That is why otakus better open their wallets for a big sale on iTunes. It turns out the site is selling Yu Yu Hakusho real cheap so you can add it to your digital library without any guilt.

Currently, iTunes has put the price for Yu Yu Hakusho at a deeply discounted rate. Each of the show’s season cost $4.99 USD and you can shop them all right here. You can get seasons one through four for less than $25 which is a steal in every regard.

And yes, you can get either subbed or dubbed for the price. You have few excuses to pass on this sale unless you’ve already brought Yusuke into your home video collection already.

For those curious about Yu Yu Hakusho, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

Last year, Yu Yu Hakusho made a special comeback. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, two new OVAs for the classic series were released. The shorts followed excerpts from the manga which never got animated, and fans were quick to give the new releases a thumbs up upon release.

Will you be jumping on this sale before it ends? Or have you already binged Yu Yu Hakusho in quarantine? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

