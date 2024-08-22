Yu Yu Hakusho Is Selling Toguro’s Iconic Shades IRL

Yu Yu Hakusho might have released its final chapter in 1994 but the legacy that the supernatural shonen series continues to this day. Most recently, Yusuke Urameshi and his fellow spirit detectives returned via a live-action adaptation that Netflix aired, smashing together the initial arc of the property along with the “Dark Tournament Arc”. During the underworld tournament, Yusuke was on a collision course with arguably the most recognizable villain of the franchise, Toguro. Aside from his giant muscles and ruthless demeanor, Toguro’s glasses helped him stand out amongst anime villains and now, you can pick up the shades for yourself.

If you’re unfamiliar with the larger-than-life villain, he wasn’t always the evil behemoth that anime fans came to know. About fifty years before Yu Yu Hakusho’s story began, Toguro was more than friends with Yusuke’s mentor, Genkai. Unfortunately for the future villain, a number of his allies were taken out by a demon that he swore to destroy. Entering the Dark Tournament himself, Toguro would claim victory while also claiming revenge against the demon that had wronged him. Warped by the experience, Toguru would become a demon and would eventually be on a collision course with Yusuke Urameshi and his former ally Genkai.

Toguro’s Shades Are Up For Sale

Meccha Japan revealed that they would be selling the patented glasses that helped Toguro to stand out amongst the villains of anime. While not immediately available, the glasses will be made available in January of next year and will retail for around $80 USD. Of course, the glasses will not give its users any demonic powers comparable to the younger Toguro brother.

The recent live-action Yu Yu Hakusho had a Toguro that looked like the spitting image of his anime counterpart. Played by actor Go Ayano, the series shortened the story of the Toguro brothers but still captured the menace of the demonic siblings. At present, Netflix hasn’t confirmed if Yu Yu Hakusho will receive a second season, though Chapter Black and the Three Kings Saga would possibly make for good stories for the live-action series to adapt.

Want to see if Yu Yu Hakusho returns in the future, either via its anime or live-action series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on the Spirit Detectives and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.