Yu-Gi-Oh! Fan Celebrates Dark Magician Girl With A Viral Cosplay

Yu-Gi-Oh! has kept a low profile as of late with its anime carrying on as usual, but fans have not left the series behind. As expected, the fandom is keeping Duel Monsters alive, and one fan is going viral for their impressive take on one of Yugi’s top cards.

So if you ever wanted to see the Dark Magician Girl come to life, then wait no more! She is here and more colorful than ever.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Lisa Mancinerh shared their take on the famous Duel Monster. The cosplayer posted the photo to show how the character might look in real life, and Dark Magician Girl is as beautiful as expected.

With their blonde hair straightened, the fan is rocking the heroine’s usual blue-and-pink outfit. The look is a far cry from the one first made by the Dark Magician, but it does have some darker details. As you can see, this cosplay as some original detailing as the Dark Magician Girl is rocking a pentagram brooch.

If you are wanting to make your own cosplay like this, prepare for some hard work. According to this fan, the outfit took about a month to build and gave her plenty of blue burns. Still, for those wanting to try, the hat and arm guards were made from Eva foam and fabric. The rest of the costume was tailored to their body before Dark Magician Girl got her scepter figured out. So, the look is definitely doable… if you are willing to put enough time into it.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.