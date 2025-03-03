New Yu-Gi-Oh Remaster Anime Finally Sets Release Date (With a Catch)

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX is coming back with a vengeance to help celebrate its 20th anniversary, and the remaster for the series has finally set a release date in Japan. Kazuki Takahashi’s Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise is one of the most popular anime and manga releases in the world, and was such a hit that the original series not only spawned new manga releases, but new films, spinoffs, video games, and much more in the decades since. Yu-Gi-Oh! even returned a few years ago to commemorate a massive anniversary, and now one of the sequels is coming back to celebrate its own milestone 20th anniversary.

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX is coming back with a special remastered version of the anime to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its original broadcast, and has now announced that it will be officially kicking off in Japan beginning on April 11th. The catch here, however, is that it has yet to be announced as to whether or not this remastered version of the classic anime series will be available outside of Japan. So unfortunately for now, Yu-Gi-Oh! GX fans in other territories are going to have to admire this from afar.

What Is Yu-Gi-Oh GX Anyway?

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX first premiered in Japan back in 2004, and the anime series went on for four seasons. The series was the first spinoff/sequel series that Yu-Gi-Oh! would eventually make common for the franchise as the franchise grew to massive popularity following the end of Takahashi’s original series. This was the first new anime sequel that introduced a new wave of characters, but still had a few ties to the original series. Later spinoffs and sequel would then connect to the original show less and less. That’s what made this first sequel all the more special as fans appreciated the timeline moving forward.

If you wanted to check out the now classic anime, you can now find Yu-Gi-Oh! GX streaming with Prime Video, Tubi, Crunchyroll and much more. The anime is teased as such, “Set several years after the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! series, GX follows a new generation of duelists at the prestigious Duel Academy—a highly competitive boarding school where pencils and books have been replaced by Duel Disks and monster cards! Still, it’s not just about making the grade for these up and coming students – it’s about becoming the next King of Games!”