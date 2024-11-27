Yu-Gi-Oh Just Launched a Fancy New Jewelry Collab

Yu-Gi-Oh is getting very fancy with a cool new jewelry collaboration with King Ice. Kazuki Takahashi’s Yu-Gi-Oh recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of both its original manga series and the trading card game that spawned from it, and it’s really gotten fans in the perfect nostalgic mood. It was the perfect opportunity to look back on just how far the franchise has come since it first began, and it’s been evolving in many other ways in the years since with anime, film, video game releases and more.

Now Yu-Gi-Oh is hitting the world of high fashion in a whole new way with a cool new collaboration with King Ice. This new jewelry line not only includes a real life version of Yugi’s Millennium Puzzle from the original series, but sparkly and studded versions of the Dark Magician and the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. It’s likely the fanciest that Yu-Gi-Oh has ever really looked, and will likely be the fanciest these monsters ever will look. Check them out below as shared by Yu-Gi-Oh‘s official social media.

What’s Next for Yu-Gi-Oh?

The current iteration of the Yu-Gi-Oh anime is Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!. This is currently airing new episodes in Japan as of the time of this publication, and is the tenth different iteration of the anime franchise thus far. After the anime wrapped up its adaptation of Takahashi’s original manga series years ago, it continued with a slate of spinoffs that imagined whole new stories with new characters. There were a few connecting tissues between a few of the series depending on when they were released (even leading to some feature film crossovers like Yu-Gi-Oh!: Bonds Beyond Time), but they have largely stood on their own for the most part.

It’s yet to be announced whether or not we’ll get another crossover between the various Yu-Gi-Oh eras ever again, but it’s definitely likely. The anime isn’t quite as popular outside of Japan as it used to be, but the original trading card game is essentially bigger than it ever has been. The trading card game grew in popularity as each new era introduced new ways to play the game, and Konami even broke a world record for how big one of its tournaments was not long ago. It just continues to show how this franchise is just getting bigger and bigger.

Where You Can Watch and Read Yu-Gi-Oh

If you wanted to go back and look into Kazuki Takahashi’s original manga run of the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise to catch up with how it all first got started for Yugi, Kaiba, Joey and all of the others all the way from the very beginning, you can now find all chapters of the Yu-Gi-Oh manga with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library. As for the Yu-Gi-Oh anime, you can find the original series and many of its sequels now streaming with Crunchyroll. Each era has something different to offer, but the first Yu-Gi-Oh series is teased as such:

“Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that’s sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters! Legend has it 5000 years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one’s destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn’t long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world.”