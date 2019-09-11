New Yu-Gi-Oh Anime Will Kick Off A Major Franchise Milestone

The adventures of various duelists attempting to become the best Duel Monster masters across the world has been going for some time. While there have been a number of different protagonists, stories, and environments that show off the card game with each installment, Yu-Gi-Oh! is getting ready to hit a monumental milestone with its upcoming seventh installment of the franchise. While little is known about the next phase of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime, it seems as if the series itself will be starting with a bang, as it debuts with the thousandth episode of the series proper.

Reddit User Reverscale did the impressive math, documenting the individual seasons and how many episodes were aired in each in order to figure out that the next season of the card dueling anime will premiere with the 1000th episode to date:

Yu-Gi-Oh! over the years has seemingly only gotten more insane in its use of the card games’ monsters and the creation of environments that saw duelists battling against one another, and this is really saying something when the first season dealt in magical shadow realms and ancient Egyptian wizards. From Dueling Academies to virtual worlds to alternate realities, one of the most popular card based animes around never seems to have any issues with bringing a new flavor to the proceedings of each anime’s season.

Beginning in 1996, the franchise has spawned real life tournaments where duelists from across the globe compete against one another, though they don’t have virtual reality simulators strapped to their wrists like the anime. Managing to spawn hundreds of episodes and a series of feature length films, the popularity of Yu-Gi-Oh! will surely continue for the forseeable future, regardless of who the protagonists or settings are.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.