New Yu-Gi-Oh Series Announces Spin-off Manga

Yu-Gi-Oh! as an anime franchise has prided itself on its ability to focus each story arc on an entirely new cast of characters and a new environment from which duelists unleash their decks, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens is no exception, with the series "opening its doors" with an upcoming spin-off manga that follows one of the supporting characters of the latest story. The spin-off series will follow the character of Rook, a supporting character to the main duelist of Yuuga, and will go by the title of Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Rook! Legend of Exploding Military Rule!!

Unlike past supporting characters like Seto Kaiba and Chazz, Rook formed a strong friendship with the anime protagonist of his season in Yuuga, not letting their competing desires in becoming "King of Duels" get in the way of their personal bond. The spin-off will make its debut in the upcoming issue of Shueisha's V Jump magazine which will drop next month, September 2020, giving us the chance to view all new adventures for Rook, as well as acting as the second spin-off manga series for Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens!

For those who have yet to watch the latest season of Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, the official description might help you know whether or not you might enjoy this series and reads as such:

"In the ever-growing world of Duel Monsters, as duelists improve their skills and rise up the ranks, duels become increasingly complex. By adhering to strict rules, in addition to using and learning proven strategies, one can develop into a strong duelist. However, as a boy who loves inventions and discovering new possibilities, elementary school student Yuuga Oudou finds the current way of dueling predictable and rigid—in other words, boring.

Thus, he aims to craft a new path in dueling with his exhilarating new invention: Rush Duels. His ambition soon catches the attention of Tatsuhisa Kamijou, a fellow elementary school student, who brings him to a mysterious place in an attempt to discover the potential of the new system."

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime continues marching forward with new episodes, exploring the world of "Rush Duels" that is far different from the one that introduced the concept of duelists via Duel Monsters and the exploits of Yugi Moto!

