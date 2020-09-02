Yu-Gi-Oh Mega-Fan Continues Viral Cooking Lessons as Obelisk

Yu-Gi-Oh! is easily one of the most popular anime franchises that focuses on a card game that has been released since the creation of the medium, and one fan has been able to truly capitalize on its popularity by creating a viral cooking show wherein the "chef" wears a full blown costume of one of the most powerful cards of the bunch in Obelisk the Tormentor. With the series first following the adventures of Yugi Moto as he attempts to become one of the strongest duelists in the world while grappling with magic tied to the card game, this video makes for a great callback!

The first season of Yu-Gi-Oh!'s anime was neck deep in mysticism and the supernatural that was tied directly to the mythology of Egypt, with Obelisk being introduced as one of the "Egyptian God Cards", a powerful duel monster who made up a trio that included Seifer the Sky Dragon and The Winged Dragon of Ra. Obelisk in the anime was mostly wielded by Seto Kaiba, the rival to Yugi Moto and CEO of Kaiba Corps, who was able to use the full power of the Egyptian God card to help him in his own personal quest in amplifying his dueling skills.

(Photo: Studio Gallop)

While the first story of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime focused primarily on the magic of this ancient world, the subsequent stories of the card slinging franchise would take some vast departures with their characters and environments. From dueling academies to alternate realities to virtual landscapes, Yu-Gi-Oh! has been able to jump to a number of interesting environments that have helped push the card game and the new aspects of it throughout its varying seasons.

While Obelisk hasn't taken center stage since his initial appearances in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, he still makes appearances in real world tournaments and in the collections of fans of the franchise that still add to their collections from time to time. The card dueling franchise might not be diving into its Egyptian lore with the latest series of Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, but it will always hold a special place for fans with monsters such as Obelisk the Tormentor!

What do you think of this hilarious viral Yu-Gi-Oh! cooking show? Do you think we'll see a resurgence of Obelisk in the near future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of duel monsters!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.