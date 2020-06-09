Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs Comes to an End with New OVA Announcement

✖

Tadhiro Miura's Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs officially ended its four year run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and it came with the announcement that a new OVA special is on the way. Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs tends to be one of the most divisive series running in the Shonen Jump magazine due to some of its more erotic content (sometimes even using hilariously creative way to get by censorship standards), but fans of the series have been wanting more of the anime ever since the first run ended back in 2018.

While it's not a second season of the anime that fans were hoping to see, the end of the series came with the announcement that a special pair of OVA anime will be shipping on a Blu-ray disc with the release of the manga's final two volumes in Japan later this year. It will also include special "bath" art from series creator Tadahiro Miura himself.

These two OVA episodes will be adapting Chapter 99 of the series, and is titled "Cursed Kogarashi" and the second OVA will be titled "In the Nick of Time!? Hot Spring Incident" while it adapts Chapter 141 of the original manga. Unfortunately, there is no other news about future anime updates as of this writing but at least fans will be able to enjoy new anime specials in the future.

Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs did cause some controversy for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump when it managed to sneak by censors with its sneaky explicit artwork, but that dedication to fan service is one of the many reasons that fans fell in love with Tadahiro Miura's series in the first place. It's also why the anime adaptation was such a huge hit with fans, and why there's still so many wishing for a full second season.

Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs' ending is one of the many recent manga coming to an end over the last few weeks, and it won't be the last as Shonen Jump prepares to enter a new era of rookie series trying to make their marks. What did you think of Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs' final chapter? What did you think of the series overall? Would you watch a second season of the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Anime News Network

