5 Years Later, Controversial Isekai Confirms Season 3 Return With New Look

A controversially spicy Isekai has now revealed the first real look at its Season 3 comeback five years after the end of its second season. It’s been a very strong year for Isekai anime releases thus far, and that’s especially true for the biggest franchises as they each have returned for new episodes. So not only are fans getting to check out some new Isekai debuts, there have been a number of returning franchises keeping their story going. But some of these shows have made fans wait much longer than others.

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The anime adaptation for Yukiya Murasaki and Takahiro Tsurusaki’s How Not to Summon a Demon Lord wrapped up its second season back in 2021 (which was three years after its debut season came to an end), but fans had been wondering whether or not it would actually continue since it’s been sometime since. But now five years after that finale, How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has dropped the first real look at Season 3 with the confirmation of its production staff bringing it all to life. Check out the new poster below.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 3 Confirms Release

Courtesy of Tezuka Productions

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord ULT has been confirmed as the official name for the third season of the anime, but a release window, date or potential international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of this time. Even if it does make its debut next year, this will mark the longest gap in between new seasons of the anime yet. There have also been some shake ups behind the scenes as the production studio behind the new season has been changed up a bit from what was seen in the first two.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord ULT will be directed by Satoshi Kuwahara for Tezuka Productions. This studio had worked together with Okuruto Noburo for the second season, but they will be handling all of the production duties themselves for this third time around. Series composition will be provided by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu with character designs from Zenichiro Ukelele and Shizue Kaneko, Tetsu Motoyama serving as sound director, and Yusuke Kato composing the music. And this new visual touts Shera and Rem’s return for the new season too.

What’s the Deal With How Not to Summon a Demon Lord?

Courtesy of Kodansha

There are some controversial Isekai anime series out there, and some go to some very deep and dark lengths compared to others. How Not to Summon a Demon Lord is not one of those shows, thankfully, but it has sparked some controversy for just how spicy and provocative it can get. It’s an Isekai that’s not afraid to fully sexualize its heroines as part of its humor, so it’s not the kind of show that you should go into without fully preparing for what’s going to go down.

If you are prepared to see it all in action, however, you can now catch up with the first two seasons of How Not to Summon a Demon Lord now streaming with Crunchyroll. They are offering both Japanese and English dub releases, and are even offering uncensored versions of the episodes that get even spicier. But are you excited to see How Not to Summon a Demon Lord return for Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!