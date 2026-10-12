This Breakout Action Hit Is Quickly Taking Over the Fall – Watch Opening

The Fall 2026 anime season is finally here, and there’s no denying it’s one of the biggest quarters in a while. Most of the hype the season is getting is due to the sequels of The Apothecary Diaries and Black Clover. The hype around Black Clover Season 2 is greater than ever since the anime is returning after five years. As the largest streaming platform for anime fans across the world, Crunchyroll is streaming all the major releases of the season. The platform has exciting new lineups for each quarter, and Fall 2026 is no different. However, along with the sequels, several exciting new debuts are also grabbing the spotlight this month.

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One of them includes Overgeared, an anime based on a webtoon. The action fantasy surprisingly became a massive hit after its debut earlier this month. Although the manhwa has been ongoing since 2020, many fans just learned about the exciting series after the anime debut. The anime is scheduled for 12 episodes, which can only adapt the initial stages of the story. As this breakout hit grabs all the attention this month, it reveals its exciting opening and ending themes.

Overgeared Reveals Its Opening and Ending Themes

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The official YouTube channel of Pony Canyon drops the creditless opening and ending themes of the anime. The opening theme is titled “SATISFY” by the popular J-rock band Re:name. The visuals only add to the intrigue of the story as it drops major spoilers while also giving a brief introduction to the major characters. Additionally, the ending theme “Ray of Emotion” is performed by TAO, a famous Japanese musician. Both theme songs were revealed on the same day, a week after the anime debut, since they were revealed in Episode 2. This action fantasy is produced by J.C. Staff, a major animation studio in Japan. While the anime is nowhere near as similar as Solo Leveling, the fantasy themes and the underdog protagonist make fans compare the two stories. Overgeared is already climbing the ladder of popularity this season, so make sure to watch the anime on Crunchyroll if you’re a Solo Leveling fan.

Solo Leveling Played a Huge Role in the Increase of Webtoon Adaptations

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While Solo Leveling isn’t the first webtoon adaptation, its cultural impact in the industry can’t be denied. The series was already popular before the anime, which is why it’s no surprise that the anime became a massive hit. The gorgeous visuals and the fluid fight choreography from the animation studio also play a huge role in the anime’s success. Following the record-breaking popularity of Solo Leveling, many action fantasies with similar vibes have made their debut in recent years. This also includes Tomb Raider King, which was released in July this year. Now, with Overgeared being another major webtoon adaptation with similarities to Solo Leveling, there’s no denying that we might see more such adaptations in the future. However, it’s also difficult for most webtoon adaptations to reach enough popularity for a sequel, unlike Solo Leveling.