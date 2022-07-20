Chainsaw Man Part 2 Revisits the Devil Hunter We’ve Been Waiting For

Chainsaw Man is back in a big way, and creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is living for the comeback. If you did not know, the manga made its return to print last week after wrapping part one. Its comeback was a massive hit as Chainsaw Man is now one of the best-selling manga on the market, and its new chapter this week has fans going wild over a familiar face.

After all, we’re sure you have heard. Hirofumi Yoshida is back, and the Devil Hunter has found himself in quite a predicament.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who don’t recall, Yoshida was introduced some time ago in chapter 55. The high schooler moonlights as a Devil Hunter, and he is good at the gig. Fans met the character during the International Assassins arc after all, and Yoshida was tasked with protecting Denji for a whole month once the latter’s identity was discovered. During that time, Yoshida revealed his expertise at fighting and his own Devil contract. And now, the student has found himself partnered with the War Devil whether he knows it or not.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Teases Denji’s Role For Second Part of Series | Chainsaw Man: MAPPA Staff Detail How the Manga’s Hype Changes the Anime | The Chainsaw Man Fandom Is Already Obsessed With The War Devil

As you can see below, fans are geeking out over Yoshida’s return, but netizens are keeping their hype to a minimum. Fujimoto has no qualms about killing characters, and no one is exempt from death. Right now, it is best for the fandom to keep its love of Yoshida locked down if they want him to avoid any heat, but honestly? Chainsaw Man fans should be used to the Russian roulette it plays with every character…!

What do you think of Yoshida’s surprise return to Chainsaw Man? Where do you want the series to take this Devil Hunter? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

A Solemn Swear

https://twitter.com/oT_Toge/status/1549582114990878721?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Too Late

https://twitter.com/GOJOSDICC/status/1549430310168694785?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Not Again

https://twitter.com/DPR165/status/1549502149352034304?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Then and Now

https://twitter.com/rezesolos/status/1549418433598693378?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

He’s All That

https://twitter.com/GOJOSDICC/status/1549452556773965824?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Excuse Me?

https://twitter.com/chaimsawman/status/1549422321932320768?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Strike a Pose

https://twitter.com/nirofumi/status/1549410648618323968?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

He’s Over 9000