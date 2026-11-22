Mego’s Star Trek line is synonymous with its iconic Enterprise Bridge playset. Less discussed is the even more elaborate, impressive playset that Mego released as a follow-up in 1976, finally giving kids a place to send the figures they put through the Enterprise’s transporter: the “Mission to Gamma VI.” Standing at over eighteen inches tall, the playset gave kids an exotic alien world for the Enterprise crew to explore. Gamma VI was a fully-rendered alien ecosystem, with the set’s accessories and action features representing three different species that inhabited the strange new world. It’s these bizarre action features that serve as the set’s claim to fame today: while Mego took some creative liberties with its Enterprise, they took far more with the “Mission to Gamma VI.” Gamma VI was virtually an original creation, its central stone-faced idol bearing a cursory resemblance to the one seen in season two episode “The Apple.”

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There’s another critical difference between the Mego Enterprise Bridge and the “Mission to Gamma VI:” rarity. While the Enterprise was the top-selling toy of 1975, the “Mission to Gamma VI” scarcely reached retail shelves – owing in part to the box’s massive footprint – making it the single rarest and most sought-after release in Mego’s Star Trek line. Playsets are one of the challenges of Mego’s eight-inch action figures, demonstrated in sets like “Mission to Gamma VI” and the World’s Greatest Super-Heroes Wayne Foundation. To scale with Mego figures, these sets had to tower, making a significant investment of space for retailers and parents alike. Loose, complete samples of the set sell for up to $1k, with many of its action-features and accessories easily lost, damaged, or ruined by play. Boxed samples can sell for more than double that. The only sample currently on eBay sits at a buy-it-now asking price of $2.5k, owing to its incredibly rare sealed-in-box condition.

The Strange New World of Mego’s “Mission to Gamma VI”

Image Courtesy of Paramount & CBS.

Beaming down to Gamma VI, Mego’s Enterprise crew would be met with a rocky, desolate planet surface represented through a cardboard baseplate. The only sign of life is a plastic plant, whose articulated leaves could be used to trap the unwary crewman who steps too close. The dominant feature of Gamma VI’s landscape, however, was the imposing stone face carved into a jagged cliffside. This is the aspect of the playset that bears the closest resemblance to the source material, seemingly modeled loosely off of the “Vaal” statue from the aforementioned episode “The Apple.” Given Mego’s penchant for loose adaptations of its Star Trek aliens, it feels reasonable to call Vaal the basis for “Mission to Gamma VI” – especially given that “Gamma Trianguli VI” is the name of the planet in “The Apple.”

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The lizard-like face looms over a stepped platform, looking almost like a sacrificial altar. Looking closer, one would expect to find a door in the carved stone wall. Instead, kids can push the platform and release a trap door, sending their Captain Kirk or Mister Spock tumbling into the temple’s interior. From there, they can explore the secrets of Gamma VI’s temple, less detailed but just as fun as the exterior. The inside is functionally a cave, given two levels of play by a cardboard structure. More play features round out the exterior, including a movable jaw and glow-in-the-dark eyes on the “Vaal” stone face; as well as two other native alien species. A textured green glove fits through a hole in the playset, letting kids become what the box calls the “Cave Glove Creature,” pictured there snatching an unsuspecting Spock. Additionally, the set included four weird, two-inch tall aliens, sculpted to cling to jutting spikes along the plastic wall. These don’t have any basis in the series, and the difference in scale makes it a bit difficult to have them interact with other figures.

Why Collectors Love Mego’s “Mission to Gamma VI” – Even If It Isn’t Screen Accurate

Image courtesy of Paramount & CBS.

It’s been said that Star Trek toys have almost never really been for kids: whether it was Galoob’s 1987 Star Trek: The Next Generation line, or Playmates’ epic 1990s Star Trek figures, the primary target audience was adult collectors. Catering to these adult collectors, these lines ensured their figures, characters, and accessories were coming straight from the source material. Playmates’ line especially, with its mail-away figures, ToyFare magazine exclusives, and limited-edition chases, were designed to engage grown-up Trekkies with the time and budget to obsess over the line. Mego’s line came at a completely different point in toy history, inspired directly by the overwhelming popularity of early-seventies Star Trek reruns with children. While Playmates or Galoob’s figures were collectors’ items as much as toys, Mego’s garish, pastel-colored Star Trek was firmly intended for kids.

Mego’s Star Trek line came at a time when the first and only consideration for toys was whether they would appeal to kids. Mego wasn’t beholden to screen accuracy, they were beholden to playaiblity. Designing their “Mission to Gamma VI,” the first and only question was if it would hold the interest of a child. As illustrated by the previous section, it absolutely woud: Mego designed its play features to gradually reveal themselves, playing out in a structure like an episode of Star Trek. A kid sitting down with the set and their Enterprise crew was exploring an alien planet with them, and imagining in real-time how their heroes would respond to the sudden dangers and developments posed by Gamma VI’s flora and fauna. Though it barely resembled the episode of Star Trek that it was based on, the “Mission to Gamma VI” embodied the spirit of the series perfectly, encouraging exploration, discovery, and a sense of adventure.

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