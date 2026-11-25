There are some movie vehicles that need no introduction and the Batmobile is one of them. As one of the most iconic movie cars ever seen on screen, the idea of owning the real thing is one that would likely be just the stuff of dreams. However, someone is now the proud owner of Michael Keaton’s Batman Returns Batmobile, one of three built especially for Tim Burton’s 1992 sequel and based on the designs of the original 1989 Batmobile. The version auctioned by Julien’s Auctions was the action hero car, a true one-off piece of movie history that has now been purchased for an astonishing $4.39 million, although even that huge amount is something of a disappointment considering it came in under the original estimates of between $5-7 million.

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The Batmobile that has now sold was the first vehicle delivered to the set for the production of Batman Returns and the auction house notes that there are several pieces of evidence that prove this is the vehicle that appears on screen in the majority of the movie’s driving sequences, and it was driven by Keaton in many of those scenes. As you would expect, there are many reasons why the 1989 Batmobile would probably have sold for more than a copy made for its sequel, but a $4.39 million price tag is certainly not small change and is one of the most expensive movie props ever sold at auction. The sale was part of a larger auction, which also included many other Batman items such as Keaton’s cowl/chest piece, Alicia Silverstone’s Batgirl costume piece from Batman and Robin, and several pieces from the more recent Batman vs Superman and Justice League movies.

Michael Keaton’s Batmobile Is the Best Movie Car Ever







Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

When it comes to iconic movie vehicles, a 2004 poll by UCI Cinemas put Keaton’s Batmobile at the top of the list of the best screen cars ever, ahead of James Bond’s Aston Martin and the minis from The Italian Job. While some people still prefer other Batman cars, with Adam West’s 60s version getting an honorable mention on some polls and Christian Bale’s Tumbler leading the pack in others, on the whole, there is a general consensus that the 1989 version and 1992’s copycat are the ultimate iterations of one of the coolest vehicles in cinema. That is why it has been recreated in toy lines, LEGO sets, artwork and many other mediums over the years, more than any other Batmobile seen across the numerous Batman projects that have been released in the last 60 years.

However, there is nothing like the real thing, which is why this auction attracted so much attention since it was originally announced last month. In 1992, there were many Batman fans who would have never imagined that one day the actual Batmobile they were watching on screen would be sold to the highest bidder. Perhaps if they had, they might have invested money wisely over the last three decades to have a shot of putting in a bid that could snatch victory at hammer-fall. It is hard to imagine that this Batmobile will appear on the auction block again anytime in the near future, but whenever it does show up somewhere down the line, there is a strong chance it could end up selling for more than it did in this event. Maybe it is time to start saving up now for when that eventually happens.

How much would you pay to own the Batmobile? Let us know in the comments.