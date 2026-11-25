There are many things that determine an item’s value at an auction, but it’s the item itself that primarily sets the bar. Rare vintage items like comics and toys have seen their valuation skyrocket over the past few years. Then there’s the grade; items with higher grades tend to be more valuable than those with a lower one or no grade at all. However, the former condition always trumps the latter, as demonstrated by this issue of Journey Into Mystery #83, in which Thor made his first appearance. Despite getting the lowest possible grade of CGC FR 1.0 and having cream to off-white pages, the issue recently sold for $3,050 at Heritage Auctions.

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Like many of The Avengers, Thor’s popularity shot up after the advent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we all recognize the Asgardian God thanks the Chris Hemsworth, he wasn’t always the son of Odin we know him as today. In fact, his origin was quite different in his first appearance. Dr. Donald Blake just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when aliens from Saturn invaded. Finding himself trapped in a cave, Blake came upon a stick which he tried to use to escape the cave. Upon tapping the stick, he found out that it was actually Mjolnir in disguise, and was himself transformed into Thor. The newly empowered hero thwarted the alien attack and transformed back into Donald Blake before anyone noticed. This humble origin story is a far cry from the prince of Asgard we know today, and is perhaps why the issue is so valuable despite its condition.

Thor’s Origin Story Was Very Different In His First Appearance Comic

Dr. Donald Blake and this origin story were eventually retconned by Marvel, making Thor the Odinson we know him as today. He did reemerge to make a few appearances over the years, though, eventually becoming a villain. However, since the Asgardian version has become so popular now, this first appearance comic has seen its value soar to such an extent that even the low grade couldn’t stop it from getting a valuation of above $3,000. First-appearance comics do tend to sell for way more than that, especially if it involves one of the most popular superheroes in recent years, but managing to get this amount despite the grade, and a whole laundry list of physical defects is a feat worthy of a God.

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Younger fans will find it hard to believe that Thor wasn’t originally born in the golden halls of Valaskjalf in Asgard, but was just a guy who found a magical stick one day. It’s facts like this that make the comic book industry’s long history so fascinating and worth preserving. Perhaps that’s why the new owner of this Journey Into Mystery #83 paid such a high price despite its condition. If it weren’t for collectors like themselves, perhaps everyone would have forgotten about Thor’s original backstory and Dr. Donald Blake would be lost among the branches of Yggdrasil. It’s good to know that even in this terrible state, the issue is still worth so much to fans and collectors.

Do you prefer Thor’s original backstory or his Asgardian one? Let us know in the comments.