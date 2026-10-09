New LEGO Harry Potter Set Releasing in 2027 Detailed Ahead of Reveal

Information on a new LEGO Harry Potter set that will be releasing in 2027 has come about from a reputable leaker. Since the start of the Harry Potter film series in the early 2000s, LEGO has released countless products based on the various characters and locations seen throughout the franchise. Even today, LEGO continues to release a wide number of Harry Potter sets each year that range in price and scale. As a result, it’s not a shock to know that more Harry Potter models are on the horizon in the coming year, but we now have a better idea of what to anticipate.

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Coming by way of Unibricks, the next major Harry Potter LEGO set is said to be launching in February 2027 and will be tied to The Chamber of Secrets. The build, which is claimed to be set number #76492, will be similar to the Sorcerer’s Stone Collectors’ Edition model that LEGO released near the start of 2026. As for what this new Harry Potter set will feature, the report asserts that it will contain LEGO versions of the Basilisk, Sword of Gryffindor, Tom Riddle’s diary, a Polyjuice potion, and the fang of the Basilisk. In addition, Fawkes the phoenix will also be present, as will the doorway that leads to the Chamber of Secrets.

Although still not announced by LEGO, this Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets Collectors’ Edition set will reportedly contain 1,442 pieces in total. It’s then said to be releasing at a price of $180. If true, this would make it more expensive than the Sorcerer’s Stone Collectors’ Edition model, while also containing fewer pieces, which is quite surprising.

If all of this wasn’t enough on its own, Unibricks reports that the new LEGO set will also include three minifigures for Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. Further information on what the iconic trio will look like in their latest LEGO forms wasn’t given, but it can be expected that they’ll be modeled after their looks in The Chamber of Secrets.

As mentioned, LEGO has yet to formally announced this new Harry Potter release, but it will likely do so very soon. With its arrival planned for February, we should get out first look at the set before the end of 2026. Whenever that announcement does emerge from LEGO, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the official details on its launch here on ComicBook.

What do you think about the initial details of this upcoming LEGO Harry Potter set? And are you planning to pick it up for yourself once it does become available? Let me know all of your own thoughts down in the comments section.