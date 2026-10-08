LEGO Leak Reveals First Details on New Pokemon Sets Releasing in 2027

A new leak has shed light on the next wave of LEGO Pokemon sets that will be releasing in 2027. While LEGO has worked with other Nintendo properties in the past, this year represented the first time it had ever collaborated with Pokemon. Up until this point, this crossover has resulted in various LEGO products tied to Pokemon such as Eevee, Pikachu, Arcanine, and Rayquaza, to go along with a sprawling set that features Blastoise, Venusaur, and Charizard. Now, for those interested in what the future holds for this collab between LEGO and Pokemon, new information has finally made its way online.

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Coming by way of reputable leaker Unibricks, details on three new Pokemon builds that will reportedly be arriving in March 2027 have been unveiled. Perhaps the most prominent set of this trio is tied to the Pokemon Snorlax, and is said to come in at 1,156 pieces in total. This Snorlax set is expected to retail for $130, placing it somewhere in the middle in terms of cost for the Pokemon products that LEGO has released so far.

A LEGO set for Charmander is then also said to be hitting store shelves in March and will retail for $70 and contain 741 pieces. Lastly, the smallest set of the bunch is said to simply be for a Pokeball, and will feature 406 pieces. This model will also be the cheapest of the three and is claimed to retail for $40.

Although we now know that the future broadly holds for LEGO when it comes to Pokemon, there still aren’t many other specifics about these sets that have been provided. The Snorlax set, for instance, could be a larger scene centered around the character rather than being simply a model of the Pokemon that features nothing else. This could also end up being true for the Charmander release as well. History tells us that one of these two sets will likely be similar to the Eevee and Arcanine models that LEGO has previously been released, but it’s hard to know for sure right now.

Moving into the future, LEGO will likely have another major Pokemon set arriving in 2027 as well. The aforementioned Blastoise, Venusaur, and Charizard set has been one of the most prominent that LEGO released in the entirety of 2026, and while the response to it has been a bit divisive, it’s largely been a successful release for the company. As such, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another major product like this released at some point in the coming year.

Until then, what do you happen to think about these new Snorlax, Charmander, and Pokeball sets that have leaked? And will you be picking up any of these for yourself once they release? Let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.