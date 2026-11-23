It is hard to find a part of society that AI has not found its way into over the last couple of years. From call centers to medical research and, of course, entertainment, the world has very quickly become a place where discussions about the use of thinking computers in daily life are always present. However, there are some who still think of AI as one of humanity’s biggest threats thanks to the many sci-fi movies that have predicted dystopian futures when machines rise against the human race. Perhaps the best way to counter this is to have your own futuristic robot on hand to protect you, and who better than Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 from the Terminator movies. Although the character was the villain of James Cameron’s 1984 movie, he returned several years later in Terminator 2: Judgment Day as the good guy. Now, thanks to Prop Store, you could own your own production used Terminator.

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For fans of the Terminator franchise, this is as close as you can hope to get to one of Skynet’s robots. The lot in Prop Store’s winter auction features Schwarzenegger’s full iconic costume with an electronic head created by special effects master Stan Winston’s studio for the movie. For collectors who want to own a Terminator grail piece to really show off to your friends, then there can be nothing better than having one on guard at the door. The only thing is, you are going to need a very deep wallet if you plan on bidding as this thing comes with a price tag that hits harder than a T-1000. While the starting bid on the full ensemble is $30,000, the high-end estimate is $120,000, and based on some recent memorabilia auctions it could sell for even higher if two people decide they want to battle it out to win it.

Terminator 2 Is a Movie That Changed Hollywood

Image Courtesy of Tri-Star Pictures

There are plenty of movies that can be called memorable, but when Terminator 2: Judgment Day blasted into cinemas in 1991 it became a true landmark in filmmaking for its visionary director James Cameron. The highest grossing movie of the year with a box office that soared over $500 million, Cameron’s epic sequel to his low-budget hit original also won several Academy Awards for its incredible makeup and effects. While many were massively impressed by the early use of computer-generated effects that brought the T-1000’s liquid metal state to life, the prosthetics, animatronics, and life-like replicas of Schwarzenegger used to show his battle-damaged T-800 were so impressive that they still hold up incredibly well today.

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The Terminator has become one of the most instantly recognisable action characters in cinema history, with Cameron’s genius idea to turn his unstoppable villain into the franchise’s hero on his second outing stopping Terminator 2 being just another sequel that repeats what has gone before. Of course, that is what James Cameron does, and it is why he is behind three of the highest-grossing movies of all time. It is perhaps then not surprising that owning any piece of a Cameron movie would be a dream come true for many, so this auction for an actual Terminator is one that will draw a lot of attention by the time the hammer falls on December 4. While Cameron has hinted that he could be thinking of dipping back into the Terminator franchise again with a new movie, it would be without the legendary T-800. Yet, anytime you hear the word Terminator, there is only one image that comes instantly to mind, and who knows, owning it may even grant you favor with the AI gods when they finally decide to take over the planet.

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