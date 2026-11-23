A new LEGO set tied to Spider-Man has leaked in advance of its official announcement, and it’s based on one of the most iconic moments in the character’s history. On an annual basis, LEGO tends to release countless new products that are associated with Spider-Man. While some of these playsets end up being wholly original ideas from LEGO, others are tied to some of Spider-Man’s memorable appearances across comic books, movies, and other mediums. To kick off 2027, LEGO is now preparing to drop a new Spider-Man set, and it’s perfect for those who grew up watching the original film trilogy.

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Coming by way of leaker Unibricks, new details on a LEGO Spider-Man set launching in January 2027 have been unveiled. This set, which is said to be number #67004, is titled “Epic Battle Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin” and is based on the clash between the two characters in the 2002 Spider-Man movie. In particular, this toy recreates the scene on the bridge when Spider-Man has to attempt to save both Mary Jane and a cable car carrying children at the same time.

Although LEGO itself hasn’t officially revealed this new Spider-Man set, we have a good idea of what to anticipate from it. The set is said to only boast 240 pieces in total, with its price coming in at a meager $29.99. As for the minifigures that will be included in this release, it’s said to come with ones for Spider-Man, Green Goblin, Mary Jane, and a young child who will be able to fit in the cable car.

You can get a look at a mockup of what this new LEGO Spider-Man set should look like right here:

For LEGO to be releasing another Spider-Man product based on the original movies isn’t a huge surprise given past sets that the toy manufacturer has released. Over the past few years, LEGO has released a set based on the train battle between Doc Ock and Spider-Man from Spider-Man 2 in addition to another tied to the final fight with Sandman, Venom, and Spider-Man in Spider-Man 3. For the original Spider-Man movie to now be getting some love with a new LEGO release of its own is great to see, even if it’s not a shock.

As mentioned, at the time of this writing, LEGO has yet to officially reveal this upcoming Spider-Man playset. Given that it’s launching in January, though, this silence surrounding the set shouldn’t continue much longer, as its arrival is only a little over a month away. Once it’s formally revealed, pre-orders for the Spidey set should soon after go live on LEGO’s official website in addition to other retailers.

How do you feel about this new Spider-Man set LEGO is releasing to kick off 2027? And will you be picking this set up for yourself since it happens to be relatively cheap? Let me know all of your own thoughts down in the comments section.