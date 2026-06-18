Stick Alien 3 On Game Boy and Sega Genesis On A Shelf Where Alien Isolation Should Be

For many people, there is only one true Alien game. Alien Trilogy, on the original Sony PlayStation, is still considered by some to be the best Alien video game spinoff. Approaching the then-three movies with a narrative looseness, it plunged the player into a Doom-like atmosphere across the trilogy’s key locations.

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Of course, these days, Alien: Isolation holds the big draw for fans of xenomorphic massacre, and we’re counting down the clock on Alien: Isolation 2… but physical copies of these games are unusual.

While I’m probably more of a fan of the classic Konami Aliens arcade, there is another notable gem in the collection of video game adaptations that may or may not include some version of Ellen Ripley.

Alien 3 for Game Boy & Genesis

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Alien 3’s video game adaptations are arguably the most memorable thing about the movie (aside from what happened to that dog…), and right now, two sealed copies are listed on Comic Connect, both in fantastic condition, with the necessary WATA certification.

Like the movie, both the Nintendo Game Boy and Sega Genesis versions were released in 1992.

Many people consider the Nintendo Super NES or Sega Genesis 16-bit versions as being the optimum video game adaptations of the movie. This is side-scrolling action, clearly inspired by the Konami arcade game, but very much its own experience. The listing is 9.8 A++ rated, with the stretch lines on the shrink wrap visible through the casing.

The Nintendo Game Boy edition has a 9.8 A+ rating and is sealed, with the hang tag folded down within the wrapping. The Game Boy edition stands out from the other editions of the game by taking a semi-top-down approach, not too dissimilar from the one used by Team17’s nothing-to-do-with-Aliens-at-all ­Alien Breed on the Amiga in 1991. It’s a pretty underrated Game Boy game.

To Alien 3 or not to Alien 3?

Two games in mint condition for $7,500 is a big shout, really. At the time of writing this, the bidding on the lot is $2,100, and I would estimate $2,500 is probably the sweet spot.

Both versions of the game were well regarded, but the problem with the “buy now” price is that they are not particularly rare, other than in this impressive, mint-in-sealed-box condition. But you can easily find them on the resale market for under $30 each. They both typically scored 70-94% in reviews, so these aren’t unusually poor, either.

So, this auction is basically about the quality and the series. We know how important condition is, and the WATA certification backs this up – someone has spent a lot of time closely examining these packaged games, ensuring they’ve never been opened or tampered with. As for the series…

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The Alien movies, games, and comics have a very loyal following, inspired by directors Ridley Scott and James Cameron, Dan O’Bannon’s original concept, H. R. Giger’s astonishing designs, and Sigourney Weaver’s career-defining performance as Ripley. I think the seller is aiming for that audience of enthusiasts to spot and bid on its Alien 3 video game double-bill. The question is, will it find them, or will these get snapped up by someone who simply likes physical media?

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!