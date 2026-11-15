Superman Became the Flash in One of These Bizarre Silver Age Stories, and That’s Just the Beginning

When you’ve been around for as long as Superman, your adventures are bound to get a bit strange. We’ve read plenty of issues where ol’ red and blue has punched his way out of trouble, struggled with his dual life, joined the Justice League, and even returned from the dead. While those are all interesting in their own way, they’re par for the course when it comes to Superman comics. However, the Kryptoinian has been on some rather bizarre adventures as well, and this collection of 26 vintage issues contains just some of them. Sold recently on Heritage for $317.20, the collection includes Action Comics #211, 289, 290, 292, 293, and and 294-314.

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While they aren’t landmark issues by any measure, they are definitely on the weirder side. For instance, in Action Comics #211, Daily Planet chief Perry White asks Superman to travel to different parts of the world and perform stunts for the local editions of the newspaper. It seems crime was taking a break that day, as Supes readily agreed to go on this strange quest. Issue #289 features Supergirl trying to set up her cousin with different people, including Helen of Troy from the past, and Saturn Girl from the 30th century, and another alien on Earth. When all that fails, there’s an awkward moment where they consider dating each other but decided that a relationship between first-cousins would be weird. Thank Rao.

Superman’s Weirdest Adventures Took Place In These Comics

via Heritage Auctions

Things only get stranger from there. You’ve heard of Krypto the Super Dog, but did you know there was also a Super Horse? Issues #292 and #293 featured the first appearance of the superpowered stallion, but it’s not as simple as just being a horse from Krypton. It turns out the horse was originally a centaur from ancient Greece, and was tricked with a potion that turned him fully into a horse. As compensation, the sorceress Circe blessed Comet with super strength and invulnerability, but was eventually exiled to the stars. He was finally only able to escape when Supergirl’s rocket from Krypton passed by. The two then formed a temporary alliance to fight off a group of aliens. I bet you’ve never heard of this one.

To round it off, Adventure Comics #314, features Superman becoming The Flash, and even other members of the League. The two have always been compared when it comes to speed, but this issue literally put Supes into the Flash’s lightening themed shoes. It starts with The Justice League finding a lost recording of Superman’s father Jor-El running simulations of where he could send his infant son when Krypton eventually comes to an end. One of the planets would involve Superman retaining his trademark powers, but would be the size of an ‘Atom’, compared to the native species. Another is a water-based world, which would bestow him with the same powers as Aquaman. Are you sensing a theme here? The next two planets feature a clear red sun and an eclipsed red sun, with the simulations showing him turning into Green Arrow and Batman respectfully. However, the most interesting of the lot is the planet Gangor, where Kal-El would develop super speed. However, with no one to train him, the simulations revealed that he could literally run right off the planet. Thankfully, Jor-El settled on Earth. Superman clearly went on some wild, and even questionable adventures in the ’60s, and this collection has captured them all for one lucky collector.

What according to you is the most bizarre adventure Superman has ever gone on? Let us know in the comments.