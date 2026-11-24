Batman and The Joker are two side of the same coin, with one having a strict set of rules for justice, while the other has no rules when it comes to causing chaos. While The Clown Prince of Crime has had as many looks as The Dark Knight over the years, the one thing that has stayed put is his terrifying clown makeup and his trademark laugh. While his makeup is always scary, this prototype from Hasbro’s Adventures of Batman & Robin line reveals that he somehow looks even more terrifying without it. The mold of the prototype action figure is without the final color, and the base color of the head sculpt makes it look like Joker just hasn’t put on his iconic clown makeup.

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There have just been a handful of times we’ve seen The Joker without his makeup. Animated shows and movies have shown what he looked like before becoming The Joker, and Heath Ledger had one shot without the makeup in The Dark Knight, but he has always been in his makeup in any animated adaptations. That somehow makes this prototype even more eerie. While a live action Joker is just a man below the makeup, the animated version looks extremely creepy thanks to the shape of his face, the eyes, and his impossibly wide smile. Unlike Batman, Joker doesn’t have a different persona under the mask, but the fact that his face would probably still look like that is a terrifying thought.

This Prototype Joker Action Figure Makes It Look Like He’s Not Wearing His Makeup

As if his creepy facial features weren’t enough, this particular figure hives The Joker a hat, trench coat, and tommy-gun like some sort of old-timey gangster. This only adds to the prototype figure’s scary look, as it further emphasizes his face over his otherwise flashy attire. While most of Gotham’s other heroes and villains have identities below their masks, one of the main characteristics of The Joker is that it’s irrelevant who he is behind all that makeup. While it doesn’t really tell us anything we don’t already know, this prototype action figure is one of the very few collectibles of the villain without his most defining feature. The final version of the figure isn’t all that valuable now, but this unique prototype is well worth its current going price of $129.

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What really stands out to me about this prototype is how many different base colors each sculpt has. The black on his hat and hands, the blue on his torso, and the orange on his legs and trench coat flap are all very random, but somehow the color for the sculpt of his head just happens to be similar to the color of Caucasian skin. Perhaps it was a coincidence, or perhaps someone at Hasbro wanted to see what he’d look like without makeup, we’ll never really know. But this tiny little details makes this one of the most unique collectibles of one of the most iconic comic book villains of all time. It’s really no laughing matter.

Which is your favorite version of The Joker? Let us know in the comments.