The Incredible Hulk First Appearance Comic Sold For Over $12,000 Despite Being In A Not-So-Incredible Condition

“We have a Hulk.” Tony Stark said these words to Loki just before the battle for New York in The Avengers. However, if you want to learn how they happened to have a Hulk, you’ll have to go back to 1962’s The Incredible Hulk #1 and read about how Dr. Bruce Banner gets irradiated by gamma rays, turning him into a raging monster. Of course, back then the Hulk was grey and resembled Frankenstein’s monster, rather than the roided out Mark Ruffalo version from the MCU. Also, Banner only turned into the Hulk at night, instead of whenever he got angry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like any other major first-appearance comic, you can get a lot of money if you were to have a copy of this issue lying around. We’ve seen some of these comics go for millions if they’re in good condition. Aside from the issue itself, the grading usually decides how valuable a particular comic is. However, there are some issues that are so valuable that they might sell for thousands of dollars, even if they’re in a terrible condition. That exactly what happened with this particular issue of The Incredible Hulk #1.

CGC 3 Rated Issue Of The Incredible Hulk #1 Goes For $12,200 At Auction

Only a few days ago, Heritage Auctions sold the issue for $12,500. While it’s not in the millions, it’s still quite a big amount for most of us. It’s especially surprising, as the issue was given a rating of only 3.0 by CGC. Still, there’s an understandable reason why it went for so much. Firstly, it introduced one of the most popular comic book characters of all time. That in itself is enough to warrant a massive bid, but it wasn’t the only reason. The price probably climbed a bit more because of the colour of its pages.

Vintage comic book pages tend to go yellow over time, due to oxidation, but this particular issue managed to stay white after all these years. Sure, the comic itself isn’t in great condition, with multiple creases and tears, but the color of the pages more than makes up for it. That’s exactly why this a lower-rated issue of Action Comics #1 sold for much more than a higher-rated copy.

All of this isn’t to say that the comic by itself isn’t valuable. It not only introduced the strongest and most beloved Avenger, but the cover itself is legendary. Jack Kirby and George Roussos captured the synopsis perfectly, showing Banner morphing into the Hulk, while people in the background look on in horror. With Hulk rumored to return to his feral form in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the buyer took the chance to snap up this historic issue just in time.

Do you prefer the original grey version of the Hulk, or the current green one? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!