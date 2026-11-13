This Unreleased Star Wars Jabba the Hutt Set Includes Something Fans Never Got in the Final Version

Action figure prototypes are always fun to look at. They give us a glimpse into the manufacturing process, and a hint at what the creators initially had in mind. However, while most prototypes look like they’re a few steps away from the final version, there are some that look better than what we finally got. Of course, I don’t mean color and detailing, but in terms of features and the overall mold. For instance, this prototype of Hasbro’s 2004 Star Wars Saga Collection Jabba the Hutt looks much better than the final product, as it includes a whole lot more than just the Huttese crime lord. While it’s understandable why Hasbro cut down on it, it had the potential to become one of the best Star Wars Jabba figures of all time.

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Like most prototype figures, this one too features a monotoned appearance, with most of the set being blue. However, while the final figure featured only Jabba in all his wormliness and his pipe, the prototype has a lot more. Firstly, it features his massive throne, as we’ve seen in classic Kenner sets. The details are quite impressive, especially the texture of the stone, the fabric draped upon it, and the stand for his pipe. However, the prototype also includes another character that would have instantly made this figure a hit; Princess Leia in her famous golden bikini, posing on the throne like in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. We’ve seen plenty of Jabba and Leia figures in the past, but very few featuring this version of the Princess.

This Jabba The Hutt Prototype Includes Leia In Her Golden Bikini

via Heritage Auctions

If you put your imagination to work, this set could have become one of the all-time best Star Wars collectibles because of how detailed it looks and how true to the movie it would have been. However, there are several possible reasons why Hasbro decided to trim it down. First, and most likely, is the cost. Creating the Jabba figure, his highly detailed throne, and a Leia figurine would have taken a lot of time and money. This in turn would have resulted in a higher retail price for the final figure as well. At some point, the people in charge probably decided that including just Jabba and his pipe would make the cost-benefit ratio work in Hasbro’s favor.

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Another key factor is probably the times. Let’s face it, as iconic as Leia’s golden bikini was in 1983, it was a product of its time. The people at Hasbro may have thought that parents wouldn’t want to buy a bikini clad toy for their kids in 2004, and they would have probably been right. While Leia’s mold, the detailing of her attire, and the flow of the fabric look stunning, they probably decided to do away with it to err on the side of caution. Keeping all that aside, though, this is easily one of the best Star Wars action figure prototypes I’ve ever come across, and I’m sure the current $525 bid price will go much higher over the next few days.

Do you think Hasbro made the right business decision with this action figure? Let us know in the comments.