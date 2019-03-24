‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Imagines the Perfect Death for Captain America

The Infinity Saga is coming to a close in Avengers: Endgame, ending a decade-long chapter across 22 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while we won’t know for sure until the movie is released, the writing is on the wall that the some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be moving on when it’s all said and done.

Perhaps one of the biggest losses the MCU could receive would be Captain America, as Chris Evans has become a fan favorite actor leading his own popular franchise. But the super soldier deserves rest after fighting many wars, and one fan might have come up with the perfect sendoff for the character.

Reddit user sleepysloth628 imagines a major standoff between the Mad Titan and Steve Rogers:

“We already assume time travel will be involved in Endgame based on the trailer and teasers. … [What if] Cap dies fending off Thanos as the other Avengers escape. What if this scene actually takes place in 1942 after the Avengers have travelled back in time to retrieve the space stone. Here Cap ‘dies’ defending the the Avengers from Thanos. This adds a huge emotional weight midway through the movie.”

“Then towards the end of the movie or in a post credits scene we see a shot of Bucky at the Captain America museum from [Winter Soldier] and on the wall is a picture of an elderly Steve with Peggy Carter and their kids and grandkids. A plaque under it reads STEVE ROGERS 1918-2011 Steve actually survived the encounter with Thanos and instead died of old age with Peggy. Yes Steve dies and it’s emotional but we get to see Steve get what he really wanted all along and a good happy ending that would satisfy fans. His character arc goes full circle. He sacrifices himself but not really [because] he gets what he wants.”

This would be an epic ending, and would create all sorts of questions about the nature of time travel and permanence in the MCU — which could be explored in another movie. And while it doesn’t leave the door open for Cap to return in the present day, it would allow for more Captain Marvel-style adventures in the past should Chris Evans want to return.

What do you think of this idea for Captain America’s death in Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

