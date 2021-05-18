Friends Fans Furious Paul Rudd Not On Reunion Guest List

Last week came the official teaser trailer for the long anticipated Friends reunion special on HBO Max and with it a list of special guests that will appear alongside the cast of the classic sitcom. The principal cast of the series will appear and they’ll be joined by the likes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. Did you notice one name missing from that list? The internet did, and they’re not happy that Paul Rudd isn’t appearing.

Paul Rudd has long been an internet favorite, thanks to his characters in franchises like Parks and Recreation, Wet Hot American Summer, and naturally the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans were eager to see Rudd appear in the special because he also had a major impact on Friends in the early part of his career, appearing as Phoebe’s boyfriend/husband Mike Hannigan in 18 episodes of the series. As he usually does, fans were charmed by Rudd’s appearances in the show and consider him a favorite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That in mind, you’ll understand why the many tweets below are so shocked that he’s not scheduled to appear in the show, especially when celebrities like Justin Bieber and James Corden are included and have no larger ties to the show. We’ve collected some of the best tweets on the subject below. look for Friends: The Reunion to debut on HBO Max on May 27th.

(H/T Huffington Post)

even joey’s hand twin is on the guest list

HOW CAN PAUL RUDD NOT BE IN THE FRIENDS REUNION

even joey’s hand twin is on the guest list. but where is phoebe’s husband! pic.twitter.com/n4jvx2cWH4 — Radhika (@radzmatazz_) May 14, 2021

I do hope it’s not more about the guests

I will always watch and support and love whatever Friends has to offer because that show literally r a i s e d me, I was 11 when I started watching and 19 when it finished and I love with with my entire SOUL but I do hope it’s not more about the guests than the core six 🥺 — kris (@notwithhaste__) May 13, 2021

it should have been paul rudd and christina applegate

it should have been paul rudd and christina applegate on the guest starring friends reunion but we got bieber & james corden pic.twitter.com/hwD0CXiEK9 — azi (@sapphicpike) May 14, 2021

NOT. COOL.

Paul Rudd is NOT going to be in the Friends Reunion??!? NOT. COOL. — K. Rod (@KAFFLEEEEN) May 18, 2021

too famous to do the reunion

apparently the marvel guys that were on friends are too famous to do the reunion because where the hell is #paulrudd and @Jon_Favreau ?? pic.twitter.com/97e46FV3kF — reba laufeyson🖤 (@SoundGuyRicky) May 18, 2021

a crime

Paul Rudd and cole sprouse not being in the friends reunion is a crime — Karrissa Lacrosse (@KARRissaa) May 17, 2021

The friends officianado (sic) weighs in

Some would consider me a friends officianado, i walked down the aisle to the theme tune for gods sake, but i want to make this abundantly clear. NOBODY WANTS A FRIENDS REUNION THAT INCLUDES JAMES CORDEN BUT DOES NOT INCLUDE PAUL RUDD. — Hannah Cooke (@KrazyBatLady) May 17, 2021

what’s the point

you mean to tell me for the friends reunion they got all these celebs to make a guest appearance but no paul rudd? what’s the point 😭 — Amber ♡̆̈ One of a Kind GO📍 (@amberloveshownu) May 16, 2021

The One Where They Forgot Paul Rudd

Friends The Reunion: The One Where They Get Back Together a.k.a. The One Where They Forgot Paul Rudd a.k.a The One Where They Replace Cole Sprouse with Justin Bieber



good night, Manila! — Jada (@_jadajadajada) May 17, 2021

Okay maybe that’s it