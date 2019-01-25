KISS’s Final Farewell Tour is Getting a Tie-In Comic

During an episode of NBC’s America’s Got Talent last year, the iconic rock band KISS announced they would be embarking on their final tour in 2019. Now, Dynamite Entertainment has followed up the band’s announcement with one of their own: Kiss: The End. The upcoming comic will be “a rocking new series to celebrate the legendary eponymous band’s upcoming history-making farewell ‘End Of The Road’ tour.”

According to Blabbermouth, writer Amy Chu (Poison Ivy: Cycle of Life and Death, Red Sonja) will helm the comic, a continuation of a series she helped create back in 2016. She will be joined by artist Edu Menna (Twilight Zone, ZNation) and letterer Troy Peteri (Amazing Spider-Man, Insufferable).

“I’m totally stoked to be back on KISS, especially for the final tour,” Chu announced. “I’ll be incorporating parts of the actual tour and KISS history into the storyline, and expect lots of Easter eggs, just like in the previous ‘Elder’ run!”

“I’ve listened to KISS since my teenage years and their ‘Unplugged’ album is a favorite,” added Menna. “I always try to bring something new for each project. In this work I want to use my style combined with the elegance of the European masters. I hope fans enjoy what we’re putting together.”

The new comic is set to follow a young man who “finds himself possibly dead and wrangling with some of life’s most eternal questions.” On his journey of self discovery, he meets Death, who “sets him on a path to track down their own demon offspring.” No surprise, his guides turn out to be “otherworldly KISS,” best known to fans as The Starchild, The Demon, The Spaceman and The Catman. “Their help will be needed, with plenty of peril along the way,” the site teases.

The comic will also have a choice between covers, including an option from Stuart Sayger (Shiver in the Dark, Dejah Thoris), who has rocked some KISS covers before. There will also be options from Jorge Fornés (Amazing X-Men, Magnus), and Denis Medri (Red Hood/Arsenal). There will also be a fourth cover option of “classic KISS photos.”

While fans are sad to see the end of KISS onstage, the band is excited for their final ride. The tour will feature the band’s original members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley as well as long-time members Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Singer has been playing drums in the band since 1991 and Thayer joined the group in 1994 as a part-time employee, but eventually took over for Ace Frehley in 2002.

“This is going to be our last tour. It will be the most explosive, biggest show we’ve ever done,” Stanley told Louder Sound last year. “People who love us, come see us. If you’ve never seen us, this is the last time. This will be the show.”

Kiss: The End #1 is expected to be released in April.