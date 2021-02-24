Star Wars: Ming-Na Wen Reacts to The Bad Batch Being Released on May the Fourth

There were a lot of exciting announcements made about various Disney properties today, including the reveal that Star Wars: The Bad Batch is premiering on May 4th. The show takes place in the years between the Star Wars prequel trilogy and original trilogy and will feature Ming-Na Wen voicing Fennec Shand, the role she also plays in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. May 4th is a big day in the Star Wars fandom and Wen is a big Star Wars fan, so it’s no surprise the actor took to Twitter today to express her excitement over the release date.

“Woah!! #TheBadBatch premieres May 4th!! I’m crying! Cannot wait to see it! Also, #Loki in June,” Wen wrote. You can check out her tweet below:

“Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?” Wen recently told StarWars.com. “This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!” She added of The Bad Batch, “Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!.. It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave [Filoni] wanted to create more of a backstory for her.”

The Bad Batch follows the elite, experimental clones of the “Bad Batch,” who first appeared in the final season The Clone Wars. After the fall of the Republic and the rise of the Empire, these soldiers must navigate their way through a galaxy experiencing drastic and violent change all while trying to heal from the Clone Wars.

In addition to The Bad Batch, Wen is also expected to reprise her role as Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett alongside Temuera Morrison.

We love that Wen also expressed excitement for Loki in her post. In addition to being a part of the Star Wars universe, Wen also played Agent Melinda May on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. In fact, she recently made it clear that she would be open to returning to the role after responding to a tweet fan-casting her in Hawkeye, saying, “I like the way you think!”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Disney+ on May 4th and Loki begins on June 11th. You can also catch Wen in the first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which is also streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

