Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Surprises Players With New GameCube Content

There’s no word when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s final DLC character will be revealed, but we do know that the game is set to release a new Spirit Board event to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the Nintendo GameCube. The special new event is set to go live on September 10 and then last three days and during it, you will get extra gold when defeating its related spirits, which include spirits from Animal Crossing, Eternal Darkness, Pikmin, Super Mario Sunshine, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, and more.

Unfortunately, this is the only thing the game is doing to celebrate the console’s 20-year anniversary, or at least this is all Nintendo has revealed so far, and it’s probably all Nintendo fans are going to get with support of the game coming to an end with the game’s final DLC character, which is expected to release sometime in the coming months.

“‘The 20th Anniversary of GameCube’ will be held for three days from 9/10 (Friday),” reads a translation of the tweet from Super Smash Bros. Japan announcing the event. “Many spirits of the work that first appeared in GameCube appeared on the spirits board. If you win the battle, you will get more gold than usual.”

For those that know their GameCube history, you’ll know September 10 isn’t the 20-year anniversary. Rather, the 20-year anniversary is September 14, at least in Japan. In the United States, the 20-year anniversary is actually November 18. It’s currently unclear why the event begins on September 10 rather than September 14.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed 2018 platform fighter — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.