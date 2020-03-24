Disney Villain Gets New Comic Series

✖

Disney is home to some of the most iconic villains around, and one particular fan favorite is going to take the lead in a new comic series from Dark Horse Comics. Dark Horse recently announced that Ariel's nemesis from The Little Mermaid Ursula will be getting a new miniseries titled Disney Villains: Ursula and The Seven Seas, and it will be written by Sherri L. Smith and drawn by artist Gabriele Bagnoli. The new mini-series will explore Ursula's history before she met Ariel, and while we have to wait a bit to check out the first issue (it is scheduled to ship out this June), you can take a look at the awesome cover for issue #1 below.

The mini-series is set before The Little Mermaid when Ursula was one of seven sea witches who ruled the seas. Things changed when one of the witches is stripped of their powers, and it's up to Ursula to find the culprit and figure out why. This isn't the type of story you might expect for someone like Ursula, but it should give us some new context as to why she becomes the villain she is known to be, and that's always welcome.

You can find the official description below.

"Long before the events of Disney's The Little Mermaid and Ariel’s quest to be a part of the human world, Ursula was one of seven sea witches, who each ruled one of the Seven Seas with impunity. But when one of Ursula’s sea sisters is found stripped of all her powers, Ursula must find the culprit…And among the merfolk, there is one who dares defy the reign of the sea witches."

“I’ve always been a fan of the Little Mermaid, both Andersen’s original story and the Disney movie," Smith said. "With DISNEY VILLAINS: URSULA AND THE SEVEN SEAS, I was able to add my own twist to those wonderful tales. Remember, for every witch you are told about, there's a goddess you’ve forgotten. What a treat it is to give Disney’s most decadent villain her due!"

“I always loved Ursula’s character because I thought she was really evil and dreadful," Bagnoli said. "I’m so excited to be drawing her origins! It has also been very interesting to characterize her sister witches, and I’ve tried to make them unique and special. In the same way, I tried to give a magical and evocative atmosphere to the undersea landscapes in order to draw every panel with a strong look.”

Disney Villains: Ursula and the Seven Seas #1 arrives at your local comic shop on June 24th.

