Absolute Robin is Here and It’s a Huge Problem for Batman

The Absolute Universe finally has its Robin, and it’s the last thing that Batman needs. In the year and a half it’s been around, Absolute Batman has reimagined numerous characters from the Dark Knight’s lore. From Poison Ivy and her nightmarish new form to the Joker being a seemingly immortal monster, Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s series hasn’t been afraid to swing for the fences. And while the series has seen Batman take on allies to help him in his crusade, the one thing he’s missing is a Robin.

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To be fair, the idea of having a Boy Wonder doesn’t exactly gel with the theme of the Absolute Universe, which is all about heroes learning to work without their biggest advantages. Batman did get a team of helpers in the form of the Red Hood Gang, led by the Absolute Universe’s Harley Quinn. But the closest this book has seen to a Robin is Gotham EMT Dick Grayson, who does not hold a very high opinion of Batman. But now, as Bruce throws himself into his work, he’s discovering his world’s Robins and the threat they present to him.

Absolute Batman Introduces the Robin Program

In Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Tom Napolitano, it’s been months since Batman defeated Bane in front of Gotham. But while the public loves him, the city is more concerned than ever with bringing him in. But with the Red Hoods and Alfred, Batman is thriving. Unfortunately, Bruce is reeling over his decision to cut off his loved ones. He throws his entire being into his work and is trying to figure out why Jack Grimm IV, the Absolute Joker, has returned to Gotham.

Batman meets with Jim Gordon, who needs to discuss something important with Bruce. Gordon isn’t in the right headspace, acting anxious and paranoid. He’s brought files to show Batman, but at the last minute, Gordon decides to burn them. Bruce recovers some of the files, shocked at their contents, but he’s even more shocked at Gordon’s behavior. As Gordon freaks out, likely having been poisoned by Scarecrow, Gordon falls over the edge of the building they’re meeting on. Bruce attempts to save Gordon, but fails. Worse, Batman is spotted, and the rumor that Batman killed Gordon begins to spread.

Mayor Hamilton Hill makes an address to the city and introduces Slade Wilson, who has come to announce the Robin Program, a new initiative to safeguard the city. Funded by Jack Grimm, the Robin Program seeks out talented young people that Grimm’s many charities have sheltered and raised, and gives them the chance to be the new face of heroism in Gotham. Dick Grayson leads the new team, which also features Jason Todd, Duke Thompson, Stephanie Brown, and Tim Drake. They’ve all been trained by Slade and have been prepped to take down every possible threat, including Batman.

Joker is Trying to Beat Batman at His Own Game

The idea of Joker having Robins is wild, but it actually makes thematic sense. In this world, Bruce has Harley Quinn as a sidekick, so Joker having the Robins balances things out nicely. Joker sponsoring a team of Robins also fits, given what we know about him. When we learned about his history in Absolute Batman #15, we discovered that throughout the 1900s, Joker often funded both sides of a conflict as a way of ensuring he always came out on top. Yes, he’s attempted to destabilize Gotham with wanton destruction, but now he’s giving it a new squad of heroes.

But it’s not just about Joker trying to cover his bases. Right now, the biggest threat to Joker gaining control over Gotham is Batman. Bruce’s defiance and defeat of Bane during the last arc endeared Batman to the public, with many adopting him as a kind of people’s hero. Batman embodies the spirit of defiance, and Joker needs that quashed if he wants to see his goals for Gotham through. So by introducing the Robin Program right as Batman’s public image takes a major hit, Joker stands to gain everything he needs with his new team.

Now, will the members of the Robin Program actually pose a threat to Batman? They’re all pretty young, and this world’s Batman is a beast. Then again, Joker has virtually unlimited resources, and from some recently released cover art, we know Joker is going to ply them with actual mechs. Joker has been around long enough to know how to manipulate the public, and I think Bruce trying to reclaim his image as a hero with the Robins on the scene is going to be an extremely difficult task.

What are your thoughts on Absolute Batman’s Robin Program? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!