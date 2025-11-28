DC Just Gave Readers the Most Tragic Love Story Ever

DC Comics has given readers some of the best love stories of all time. It all began with Superman and Lois Lane, a relationship which has set the standard for every comic relationship that came after it. Since then, we’ve gotten Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, Barry and Iris Allen, Batman and Catwoman, Black Canary and Green Arrow, Wally and Linda West, and so many more, relationships that have helped define what a couple in comics can be. Well, DC has given us another classic relationship, one that might not seem like much but is honestly way sweeter, and more tragic than any other: Jason Todd and the time-traveling daughter of Wonder Woman named Trinity.

Trinity has played an important part in Tom King’s Wonder Woman, and got a six-issue miniseries, starring three versions of Trinity meeting after a temporal mishap that just so happens to turn each Trinity’s Jon Clark and Damian Wayne into Corgis, forcing the girls to go through time and hunt them down. Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman is great, and the second issue saw the teen Trinity go and meet Jason Todd. Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #5 sees the two heroes get together again, and it’s a wonderful, yet heartbreaking, issue.

The Relationships Between Jason Todd and Trinity Is Too Good

I loved the relationship between Jason Todd and Trinity right from the beginning. Tom King’s Wonder Woman is divisive, but I especially enjoyed his work on Trinity. She first appeared in back-up stories in issues of Wonder Woman, and King was really able to capture her as a child, a teen, and a young adult. He brought this to her book, and each version of Trinity actually feels (and looks, thank to Belen Ortega’s amazing pencils) like a young person. When teen Trinity, an egotistical, sarcastic girl, met Jason Todd, sparks flew.

The two of them played perfectly off each other, and you could feel them get closer and try to impress each other. They fit very well together, and it got me thinking about why their relationship worked so well: because it’s doomed. Trinity couldn’t stay in the past with young Jason; she’d not only change the past, but also her entire life. She knew Jason’s fate, and even accidentally told him, and she knew that there was no way to save him; no matter how she felt, he had to die.

It was also easy to see how good for Jason Trinity was. This is angry Jason of the post-Crisis DC Universe, the Robin who was always trying to prove himself. He did the same thing with Trinity, showing off and making a fool of himself, but it allowed us to see his character in a new way. We’re used to violent Red Hood/Jason Todd stories, so seeing him as an awkward teen with a girl he liked, who liked him back, was humanizing in a way that we don’t often get with Jason (also, Ortega did an amazing job of making Jason look muscular; it fits the kind of person young Jason was).

Todd can be a character who is a hard nut to crack, and King was able to do it by going back in time and teaming him a character who he had a lot in common with him. Like Jason, Trinity had a controlling parent, her mentor had partners before her and she couldn’t forget it, and she felt like she was being held back by everyone older than her. The two characters fit; Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #2 was hugely entertaining, and seeing a sequel to it in issue #5 was an unexpected pleasure. Their doomed tragic love is one of my favorite thing about DC Comics in 2025.

They’ll Always Have Gotham City

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #5 is basically just following two teen superheroes on a date, the two of them working together, and spending what they know could be their final night together. There’s an especially heartbreaking moment, when Jason brings up that he hadn’t died yet, so maybe it would never happen and Trinity just agreed with him. She knew better, but she didn’t want to hurt this boy who was so important to her. It’s why I love this relationship so much.

There’s no future for it. Sure, she can travel back in time to the present and meet older Jason, try to hit it off. However, it’s not the same. They will never have those moments that make young love so worth it. They will have two nights (possibly another one in the future if this sells well and I hope it does), and that’s it. There’s something tragic and doomed and beautiful about that. It’s a perfect comic plot line, and it’s yet another reason to love Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman.

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #5 is on sale now.

What do you think about Trinity and Jason Todd?