It’s About Time for the Justice Gang to Show Up in DC Comics

DC Comics has been having a great year and part of that is the success of Superman. James Gunn’s film connected with audiences, reintroducing the publisher’s characters to the general public. One of the best things about the movie is the way it dropped fans into a fully formed superhero universe, one that has a history that we know little about it. The DCU is a tantalizing place because it takes ideas from the comics and just puts them on screen in a way even the Marvel Cinematic Universe failed to do. It felt like DC. Beyond introducing us to a new Superman, it also brought us a superteam as well, the Justice Gang.

The Justice Gang is reminiscent of several DC teams, melding ideas from the Justice League and the Terrifics. It’s almost certainly going to become the Justice League in the films. However, it’s a unique group from what we’ve seen in the comics, which is why I think that it should make its debut in the comics sooner rather than later. The Justice Gang is an amazing idea and it would be perfect for the current era of the publisher’s output.

The Justice Gang Could Be the JLI Reborn

The Justice Gang consisted of Superman, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific. The end of the movie saw Metamorpho join them, and Peacemaker was the introduction to financier Maxwell Lord. This group reminded readers of one of the most popular Justice League rosters: the Justice League International. This version of the team first appeared in 1986, after Crisis on Infinite Earths, and was the main Justice League paradigm until the early ’90s (although members of the team stayed with it until about 1996). The JLI is very important to DC history, and is one of the most entertaining rosters ever.

The Justice Gang captured the same flavor as the JLI. The team squabbled, made jokes, but always came together to do the right thing. They were an awesome part of the movie; Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner was a highlight, and everyone loved Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific. They brought entertainment to the movie that it wouldn’t have otherwise, and it’s exactly the kind of flavor that the comics need.

DC is pushing the Justice League again, making them the focus of the DC Universe. Every hero is a member of the team, and it fields numerous groups for different missions. A Justice Gang could either be an all-new group of Leaguers, with familiar character like Gardner, Hawkgirl, Terrific, and Metamorpho, or it could be an entirely new team meant to give a home to the people who don’t want to be Justice Leaguers. Right now, things are pretty heavy in the comics thanks to DC K.O., a book that is dealing with the end of universe. A nice humorous team premiering after the event would be perfect.

DC has been trying to recapture the magic of the Justice League International for years, and the Justice Gang is exactly way to do so. Mister Terrific is a big wig in the Justice League right now, and wouldn’t exactly fit the more humorous tone of the Justice Gang, but would make a perfect straight man. Guy Gardner isn’t doing anything right now, and neither are Hawkgirl or Metamorpho. Lord has been a villain for years, and still is one, but maybe this can be a way to bring him back to side of angels. Superman is bit too big for the team, but his son Jon would be perfect; he’s humorous character and his superhero name is Superman. The publisher is expanding its line, and the Justice Gang might be the ingredient they need.

The Justice Gang Is Perfect for Modern DC

DC Comics is on the cusp of beating Marvel, both in movies and comics. Right now, the publisher is doing better than ever on the sales charts, but one thing they’re missing is a funny superhero book. A Justice Gang comic could be that. Nearly every character in the team in the comics isn’t all that busy, but most importantly, they aren’t all that different. They could easily play the same roles as they do in the movie, and it would have the same impact.

DC has always done an amazing job with funnier comics. Characters like Lobo and Ambush Bug are classics, and the Justice League International changed the team for almost a decade. The publisher could use another funny team, and the Justice Gang is exactly that group. It’s about time we got a new funny superhero book, and the Justice Gang has the name recognition to bring more fans to comic shops. Now is the time to strike, and they are exactly the right team for the right time.

