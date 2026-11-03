Spider-Man’s Most Underrated Villain Just Proved Why He Is the Greatest Thief in Marvel Comics

In the pages of The Amazing Venom, one of Spider-Man’s most underrated villains is making a name for himself as the new symbiote hero known as Comeback. In the most recent issue of the series, Boomerang was trying to find a way to get his symbiote, Passenger, back home to the planet of Klyntar, where almost all of the symbiotes went when Sleeper became the new King in Black. Passenger ended up stuck on Earth with Fred, and the two now want to find a way to get him there, but no one seems to be helping. That led Fred to seek out several people who could help him with this issue.

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In The Amazing Venom #2, Boomerang sought out the Scarlet Witch, Amadeus Cho, Spider-Man, and the Human Torch for help. While none of them would help him, he actually had ulterior motives, and it ended up as a massive heist that got him exactly what he wanted in the end.

Boomerang Pulled a Massive Heist on Four Major Marvel Heroes

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

First, it is important to understand what Boomerang and Passenger were trying to accomplish by asking each of these heroes for help. First up is the Scarlet Witch. The first time that Fred and Passenger bonded, Comeback was asked to help the Scarlet Witch and several other heroes solve a problem, so he believed that Wanda owed him. The problem is that Wanda said not only could she not send Passenger back to Klyntar by just using magic. She also said that she wasn’t going to help because of the blockades of no-fly zones around Klyntar.

The next stop was Amadeus Cho, hoping he could use his scientific knowledge to send Passenger back home. However, Cho also refused to help because the political situation was too fraught. He said he might help if he liked Fred more, but he didn’t. Cho knocked him out of the building. After this, Boomerang went to Spider-Man, who also said he wasn’t going to help Fred no matter what it was for. The last stop was the Human Torch, and it turned out that Fred and Johnny had been friends for a long time. After screwing up there, Boomerang was sent on his way.

That is when the truth was revealed. Boomerang was looking for help, but he was also hitting each of these heroes because he had a plan in case they couldn’t help him. From Scarlet Witch, he stole a magical bag that could hold anything. From the Baxter Building, he stole the original Doombot mask that the Fantastic Four had in their collection. From Spider-Man, he stole a Crock-Pot. He then went to his next stop. He met up with MODOK and offered him the Doombot mask in exchange for a spacecraft to get to Klyntar.

What This Means for Boomerang and Passenger

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The issue ended with Boomerang and Passenger flying off to Klyntar. He used the bag he stole from the Scarlet Witch to get away with the Doombot mask to trade to MODOK. He also stole something from Amadeus Cho. From that lab, he stole an explosive device, which he placed in the Doombot mask, and it blew up MODOK’s base to ensure the villain couldn’t use it to take over the world. In this incredible heist, he robbed four major superheroes and used what he stole to get what he wanted from MODOK without allowing the villain to do anything dastardly with it. Fred said he stole the Crock-Pot because he wanted to make his weekend meals easier.

It was a perfect heist, but this does not mean that Boomerang will get away with it. This issue clearly stated the problems ahead of Fred and Passenger. Scarlet Witch herself said there were blockades of no-fly zones around Klyntar. This means that flying to Klyntar doesn’t mean that Boomerang can get Passenger home. They have to get past the blockades, and who knows who they have to fight to get there. The journey also has to face the fact that Sleeper shut down the ability to get to Klyntar before Passenger could, meaning the symbiote might not even be welcome there.

Honestly, it might be better for Passenger to stay on Earth, bonded to Boomerang. While it is just another symbiote, so many have already left for Klyntar that adding Comeback as a symbiote running around on Earth wouldn’t seem as much overkill as all the symbiotes that were there before. Anything that gets Boomerang into comics more often is a good thing. Boomerang has always been one of Spider-Man’s most underrated villains, and having him bonded to Passenger seems like it could be a great long-running storyline. Getting to Klyntar might be impossible, and that would be all for the better for Boomerang.