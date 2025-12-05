5 Great DC Comics Couples Nobody Talks About

From Superman and Lois Lane to Green Arrow and Black Canary, DC Comics has some of the most iconic couples in modern comics fiction. Unlike the often more strenuous relationships in Marvel Comics, the couples in DC tend to be in healthier and more long-lasting relationships. Over the years, DC Comics has offered a plethora of romantic and dramatic couples that contribute to impactful storylines and character development.

However, many of these captivating relationships have gone unacknowledged by most readers. Often, these pairings feature characters who are also underrated. Still, even if they’re not as popular as some of the more mainstream couples, these relationships are incredibly heartfelt and deserve more attention. These are the best relationships in DC Comics that need more time in the spotlight.

5) Thunder and Grace Choi

Anissa Pierce, aka Thunder, is the daughter of the superhero Black Lightning, while Grace Choi is a half-Amazonian hero. The two women met when they joined the superhero team, the Outsiders. Although they started strictly as teammates, their relationship quickly blossomed. Thunder and Grace are both very tough and stubborn heroes, but they also always have had each other’s backs. The two shared great emotional chemistry, which only grew after they got married. Unfortunately, DC decided to break up one of its most underrated lesbian couples off-panel in 2024 with no explanation. We can only hope that the two headstrong heroes can work out their issues and rekindle their relationship.

4) Lightning Lad and Saturn Girl

Two of the founders of the Legion of Superheroes, Garth Ranzz, aka Lightning Lad, and Irma Ardeen, aka Saturn Girl, developed their relationship while working as teammates. They started dating after Lightning Lad was resurrected after he had died saving Saturn Girl’s life. The heroes dated for several years before finally tying the knot and having two beautiful sons, Graym and Garridan. However, tragedy struck when Garridan is kidnapped by Darkseid and mutated into the gigantic supervillain and member of the Fatal Five, Validus. In another unfortunate turn, DC’s numerous reboots have retconned Lightning Lad and Saturn Girl’s entire relationship. Still, they were one of the healthiest and long-running couples in the Legion of Superheroes. Hopefully, they will get back together again soon.

3) Jimmy Olsen and Silver Banshee

Superman’s best friend, Jimmy Olsen, is well-known for grabbing the attention of all sorts of beautiful and strange women. Perhaps his healthiest relationship is with his current girlfriend, the notorious Superman villain Siobhan Smythe, aka Silver Banshee. After Silver Banshee was paroled, she accidentally bumped into Jimmy and the two quickly bonded. Even when she revealed her supervillain identity, Jimmy still loved her. Jimmy’s affection for Silver Banshee has been instrumental in her road to redemption. Even in the brief moments Silver Banshee falls back into her old habits, Jimmy is always there to pull her out. Although at first glance they seem like natural opposites, Jimmy and Silver Banshee’s relationship is strangely wholesome and shows that with the proper support, anyone can change for the better.

2) The Brain and Monsieur Mallah

Only in the bizarre world of DC Comics can a disembodied brain in a jar and a talking gorilla function as a healthy gay couple. The French supervillains, the Brain and Monsieur Mallah, are the archenemies of the Doom Patrol and the founders of the Brotherhood of Evil. Initially presented as mere partners in crime, over the years, DC confirmed that they were an official couple. The Brain created Mallah by giving a normal gorilla a genius-level IQ. Since then, they’ve worked together to try to take over the world. Despite their villainous natures and significantly different appearances, the Brain and Mallah genuinely love each other. Neither feels complete without the other by their side, and the two have shared many hilarious and heartfelt moments.

1) Animal Man and Ellen Frazier

An unfairly overlooked couple featuring one of DC’s most underrated superheroes is Animal Man and Ellen Frazier. Many stories involving Buddy Baker, aka Animal Man, focus on his family life with his beloved wife, Ellen Frazier. While Ellen may sometimes crave a normal life with her husband, she recognizes the important work he does as Animal Man. She is ready to defend her family from villains like Mirror Master. Animal Man and Ellen have two kids, Cliff and Maxine, who they cherish deeply. Both are willing to move Heaven and Earth to protect each other. When Ellen and Cliff were killed, Animal Man literally confronted his own author, Grant Morrison, and demanded that he resurrect them. Morrison obliged, and one of DC Comics’ healthiest couples is still going strong.

