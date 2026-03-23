5 Great Lost Avengers Members That Deserve a Comeback

The Avengers are the greatest superhero team in Marvel Comics. Over the years, countless heroes have become official members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and have helped protect the world from all manner of threats. Oftentimes, becoming an Avenger leads to bigger roles for these heroes in future projects. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case. With the Avengers’ ever-changing roster, some truly compelling characters have gotten lost in the shuffle. Even if these heroes have incredible narrative potential and were at the center of some great storylines, they seem to completely disappear, as if they never existed, the moment they leave the Avengers. These great characters don’t deserve their erasure, and it’s far past time that they make their triumphant comebacks.

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The Avengers have featured many interesting heroes with striking powers, personalities, designs, and origins. Yet sometimes that isn’t enough, and they are put on the shelf left to collect dust for years. Still, hopefully, one day these awesome Avengers can return to the spotlight.

5) Silverclaw

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The Avengers have had countless members with unique abilities, but very few have had the power to shapeshift. One of the few Avengers ever to have this power was the underrated Central American superhero Lupe Santiago, aka Silverclaw. The daughter of a volcano goddess, Silverclaw was born with the power to turn into any animal native to Central America, including jaguars and eagles. Her sponsor was the Avengers’ butler, Jarvis, and she soon after arriving in America joined the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Silverclaw had a lot of narrative potential thanks to her cool design, brave yet inexperienced personality, and roots in Central American mythology. Unfortunately, after she went back home and became a reserve Avenger, Marvel seems to have completely forgotten about her.

4) Smasher

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The Shi’ar Imperial Guard are the superpowered champions of the Shi’ar galactic empire. Izzy Kane, aka Smasher, was the first human to join their ranks. The granddaughter of Golden Age hero Captain Terror, Izzy came across the exo-specs goggles of the deceased original alien Smasher. The exo-specs gave Izzy superhuman strength, durability, flight, and x-ray vision. After Izzy gained her powers, she became an invaluable member of the Avengers. She aided the Avengers in the battle against the Builders and dated her teammate Cannonball. Ironically, when the Shi’ar Imperial Guard promoted Izzy by letting her join their ranks, Marvel immediately cast her aside. Izzy is an excellent hero who deserves the chance to return home and be a hero of Earth once again.

3) Justice

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One of the few mutant superheroes to never join the X-Men, Vance Astrovik, aka Justice, was a founding member of the teenage superhero team the New Warriors before graduating to the Avengers alongside his girlfriend Firestar. Justice’s X-Gene provides him with potent telekinetic abilities that he can use to fly at high speeds and lift heavy objects. A fun and lighthearted hero, Justice always added a spark to any story he was in. And while Justice served as a teacher at Avengers Academy for a time, he unfortunately has faded into obscurity. With his interesting powers and personality, Justice is more than overdue for a comeback with the Avengers.

2) Lionheart

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Kelsey Leigh, aka Lionheart, was a single mother who sacrificed her life to save Captain America. In the afterlife, Kelsey was given a choice between an amulet and a sword. Although Kelsey chose the sword to protect her children, she was punished for choosing the path of violence. Upon her resurrection, Kelsey was forced to hide her identity from her children because of the threat to their lives. She joined the Avengers as the hero Captain Britain before changing her name to Lionheart. Kelsey possessed abilities like super strength, flight, force fields, and energy projection. However, after breaking free of her curse and reuniting with her children, Kelsey has been forgotten. With her dark origin, familial bonds, and selfless nature, Kelsey has a lot of potential for future stories.

1) Hyperion (Earth-13034)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, there are many different versions of the Superman copycat Marcus Milton, aka Hyperion, across the multiverse. But without a doubt the most engaging variant of Hyperion originated from Earth-13034. This Hyperion arrived on Earth-616 having survived his own destroyed universe and quickly found a new home with the Avengers. With his Superman-like powers and proficiency in combat, Hyperion became best friends with Thor. However, since the events of Secret Empire, this version of Hyperion has disappeared without explanation. What makes his vanishing even worse was that he was replaced with a different, less interesting Hyperion variant who joined the Avengers. Hopefully, someday soon, the fun and complex Hyperion of Earth-13034 can make his climactic return as a member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

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