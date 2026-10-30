5 Ways That the Krakoa Age Turned the X-Men Into Villains and Destroyed Their Legacy

When the X-Men founded Krakoa, it ushered in a new chapter that fundamentally changed Marvel Comics‘ status quo. Mutants everywhere finally had enough of humanity’s persecution and sought to build their own community where they could govern themselves. Krakoa’s establishment was a welcome change of pace for X-Men fans, giving mutantkind a chance to flourish in ways never possible before. However, cracks in this mutant utopia began to show almost immediately. And while many readers still remember the Krakoa Age fondly, it ultimately did irreparable harm to the X-Men brand by having them throw away practically all of their moral credibility in building their new mutant-only nation.

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For decades, the X-Men have been heroes who protected the innocent, mutant and human alike. However, Krakoa changed everything by showing what happens when these heroes are free to chart their own course and build their own nation and government. And like most governments and promised utopias, the X-Men’s nation quickly devolved into a place of conspiracies and corruption that ultimately cost them everything and turned them into villains.

5) “Make More Mutants”

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It’s no secret that mutantkind constantly finds themselves the victims of mass genocides that significantly dwindle their already small numbers. Krakoa sought to rectify this with its very first law: Make More Mutants. Krakoa citizens were encouraged to breed to increase the mutant population, with contraceptives being heavily discouraged. This law had unsettling parallels to real-world eugenic breeding programs that have occurred throughout history, and the X-Men clearly didn’t think much beyond making more mutant babies. As Stacy X revealed to Nightcrawler, the law meant many mutant babies were abandoned by their parents who weren’t ready for the responsibility. Even worse, the psychic mutant Third Eye was arrested for the crime of showing people that the consequences of constantly procreating would be countless abandoned children. All of this is made worse by the fact that Krakoa didn’t even set up an adoption service. In their hurry to build a future for mutantkind, the X-Men forgot to build a structure to protect the mutants who would inherit it.

4) Villains on the Quiet Council

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When developing the first-ever mutant-led nation, a lot of thought and care went into who would make up the ruling body, the Quiet Council. While the Quiet Council included plenty of heroes, other members were some of the X-Men’s greatest villains. Supervillains like Apocalypse, Mystique, Exodus, Sebastian Shaw, and Mr. Sinister held the highest seats in Krakoa’s government on the promise that they would follow the rule of law. The X-Men gave them these positions because they viewed their knowledge as invaluable to Krakoa’s prosperity. Although some of these villains, like Apocalypse and Exodus, used the opportunity to undergo significant redemption arcs, others proved to be poor choices. Unsurprisingly, Mr. Sinister used his newfound access to every mutant’s DNA to try to take over the world. Meanwhile, Sebastian Shaw kept stabbing his fellow Councilmen in their backs to gain more power. The Quiet Council’s membership showed the moral compromises the X-Men were willing to make for Krakoa.

3) Human Discrimination

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Professor X created the X-Men to fight for a future where mutants and humans could live together in harmony. Krakoa killed that dream, as the X-Men abandoned coexistence for isolation. And like any ethno-state, the mutant-only nation of Krakoa quickly began to warp into one that preached mutant superiority. Humans were banned from entering Krakoa without a mutant to advocate for them, and even then, they were still oftentimes mistreated. The X-Men tried to convince Franklin Richards to abandon his human family because they thought he was a mutant. Krakoa’s human discrimination would also go beyond its borders, such as when they declared all mutants on Earth had diplomatic immunity because of their X-Genes. This would even lead Emma Frost to threaten to kill an entire courtroom in America if they didn’t immediately release the serial killer Sabretooth. Krakoa’s leaders also began lauding their superiority over the rest of humanity and, in some drastic instances, used Professor X and Emma Frost’s telepathy to sway world leaders’ decisions in their favor. Krakoa essentially justified every fear humanity had towards mutantkind.

2) Pit of Exile

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Krakoa may have been made a sanctuary for mutants, but the X-Men knew they needed a prison for their most dangerous criminals. The Pit of Exile exists in the bowels of Krakoa as a secret prison system for those accused of breaking the country’s most fundamental laws. Those who are imprisoned are ensnared in Krakoa’s vines and put into a state of sensory and physical torture. When Krakoa sent Sabretooth on a mission that killed innocent people, they removed him from American custody so that they could imprison him in the Pit. So essentially, the Quiet Council incarcerated Sabretooth for doing their dirty work. The most egregious example is when Professor X and Magneto held a secret kangaroo court that sentenced Third Eye to the Pit for promoting stable family structures instead of rampant procreation to prevent new mutant children from being abandoned. The very nature of a secret prison that sends people to jail with no legal representation or due process shows just how much of a dystopia Krakoa truly had become.

1) Terra Verde Genocide

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No X-Man underwent a more brutal descent into villainy during the Krakoa Age than Beast. Once the team’s kind, brilliant scientist, Beast became head of Krakoa’s version of the CIA: X-Force. Krakoa once tried to make a deal with the small South American nation of Terra Verde, but the president’s son, Hadwin Cocom, intervened. Cocom was enhanced by cutting-edge biotech, telefronics, which Beast believed could threaten Krakoa’s monopoly on world medicine. To deal with the supposed threat, Beast lobotomized Hadwin, which indirectly led to the telefronics in his body going rogue. Soon afterward, the telefronics overran Terra Verde and consumed almost the entire population, killing thousands, if not millions. Beast then covered up what he had done to Terra Verde and turned it into his own puppet nation. Less than a year from its foundation, one of Krakoa’s most influential figures committed a literal genocide. Krakoa may have claimed to have been founded to preserve mutantkind, but it became a dystopian nightmare built on the blood of innocents.

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